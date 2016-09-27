Mobile publishing?s future signposted at Wan-Ifra WPE 2016

Eversify mobile publishing solution to be presented at WPE 2016 booth C.806

(PresseBox) - 09.2016 - The future of publishing lies with mobile content. Eversify, the mobile content publishing software from Agfa Graphics that reboots content delivery by allowing any type of reader to receive what they want, when they want, how they want, will be showcased at Wan-Ifra World Publishing Expo 2016 at Messe Wien, Vienna, from October 10-12 (booth C.806).

Rainer Kirschke, Business Manager Mobile Publishing for Eversify says: ?We want today?s publishers to grasp the importance of investing in a reliable partner and tomorrow?s publishers to be made aware of the benefits of cooperating together towards a better future for publishing.?

Evolving with the needs of customers

Offered as a SaaS, Eversify is scalable to allow operations to grow their use of the solution in line with demand. Rainer expands: ?Our solution has evolved as our customer base has grown. We are confident it is the best Eversify solution to date. Content creators can work with enriched information to add value. Publishers can now also reach a wider audience of readers and open up more revenue streams that fit both their budgets and strategies in a digital and multi-platform mobile way.?

The latest version of Eversify offers improved automation, usability and analytics for the three current Eversify versions: Classic, Hybrid and Interactive. Classic delivers a simple digital copy of the PDF for publishing without changes in the classic well-known print layout. Hybrid is a more advanced level that either uses an Adobe® Acrobat® plugin to allow the manual addition of extra content (pictures/videos) to the PDF file or operates via XML data to secure both single article view and media enrichment. Interactive allows pure HTML 5 content to be combined with automated XML data enabling and the integration of media (text, pictures, videos, audio). These three versions are available as an app solution as well as a web browser.



Building the mobile future at a core publishing platform

On the stand, the Eversify team will enlighten visitors on a number of international customer cases, such as FAZ PLUS, Basler Zeitung, Mindener Tageblatt, CYCLING.BE, Punch Bahamas and SVIT. These success stories showcase the endless possibilities that can be generated by this easy-to-integrate modular solution.

Rainer concludes: ?We can help visitors understand what the future of new media looks like, review what other media companies are investing in and how media and publishing companies can increase their margin and turnover. We are keen to discuss how we have created mobile solutions for all sizes of media and content companies. Wan-Ifra has been a publishing beacon for years, where else would we bring the mobile gospel? We are excited to be promoting mobile publishing at this key event.?

Note to the editor:

In a multichannel world, the Eversify team strives to find a symbiosis between the print and digital channels in order to establish a true multichannel environment that focuses on quality and exchangeability. To schedule a meeting on-site at WPE 2016, please contact pr4u via eversify(at)pr4u.be.

Eversify is available to magazine or newspaper publishers that seek a solution to diversify their content to all mobile devices, at any moment of the day.

Eversify, a solution from Agfa Graphics is a mobile content publishing software solution that can be integrated in any editorial, content management or layout system based on Adobe? InDesign?. It delivers automated diversified content streaming to a wide range of devices (smartphones, tablets) and websites.

There are also three levels of App functionality: Eversify Classic - a digital copy of the PDF, Eversify Hybrid ? an enhanced PDF that allows the manual addition of extra content enriched with HTML5 articles and Eversify Interactive (HTML5) - a pure HTML APP with all benefits of multimedia and perfect usability. Additionally, Eversify can deliver classic flipbooks, hybrid flipbook or best in class interactive HTML5 based homepages. Eversify is part of the world-leading Agfa Graphics portfolio of solutions.

Company information / Profile:

