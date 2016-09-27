HARTING takes the gold for social responsibility

Company picks up prestigious award from rating agency EcoVadis

(PresseBox) - Rating agency EcoVadis has awarded Gold Status to HARTING AG & Co. KG in recognition of the company?s ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. The distinguishment ranks HARTING in the five percent of top performers among manufacturers of electronic components.

Today?s customers are interested in more than prices and delivery times. They want to ensure that they are working with responsible partners in their supply chain. HARTING meets this challenge. Since 2011, the holding company, as well as two of its most important production locations and the German sales and marketing company, have employed a management system for corporate social responsibility (CSR) based on the international standard ISO 26000 and an external certification based on the ISO standard.

Now, HARTING AG & Co. KG has been awarded EcoVadis? Gold Status. EcoVadis is a sustainability assessment platform for global supply chains which reviews and evaluates suppliers on the basis of a comprehensive questionnaire and the submission of associated documentation regarding companies? environmental and social practices, ethics and supply chain.

The individuals responsible for the CSR management system at HARTING are delighted with the EcoVadis Gold Status. ?In recent years, the demands made by our customers and by legal regulations have risen sharply. The fact that we?re among the top performers proves that we?re on the right track with our certified management system,? says Gisela Eickhoff, CSR officer, on the occasion of the motivating award. ?This is a great honour that we?ve achieved together with all HARTING employees,? added CSR deputy Ulrike Upmeyer.

In 2015, HARTING was given the Sustainability Award by Bombardier Transportation, a developer and manufacturer of rail vehicles.



The HARTING Technology Group is a leading global provider of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Power, Signals and Data. The company has 13 production locations as well as business units in 43 countries. In addition, the company produces checkout systems for the retail sector, electromechanical actuators for automotive and industrial series production, as well as hardware and software for customers and applications in the areas of automation technology, robotics and transportation. In the 2014/15 business year, some 4200 employees generated sales of EUR 567 million.







Company information / Profile:

Comments on this PressRelease