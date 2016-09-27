       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Critical Manufacturing among Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solution Providers 2016

Critical Manufacturing selected as one of the Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solution Providers 2016 by Manufacturing Tech Insights

(PresseBox) - 016 - Critical Manufacturing earns a place in the list of ?Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solution Providers 2016? by Manufacturing Tech Insights.
?It?s a great pleasure to include Critical Manufacturing in our ranking list for its continued success in developing cutting edge solutions that address the most urgent industry challenges and provide growing list of satisfied customers with the highest value solution, on-time and on-budget,? said Laura Davis, Managing Editor of Manufacturing Tech Insights. ?I congratulate Critical Manufacturing for its achievement.?
Critical Manufacturing is ranked by Manufacturing Tech Insights based on its product Critical Manufacturing MES, an innovative software platform with a deep set of modular applications that provides manufacturers in complex industries with maximum agility, visibility and reliability. Its Critical Manufacturing is a next generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) built on Microsoft application development layers, HTML5 and Angular 2 user interface technologies. It is one of the most modern and comprehensive solutions for high-tech manufacturers in semiconductor, electronics, medical devices, solar, automotive and other high mix manufacturing industries.
About Manufacturing Tech Insights
Published from Fremont, California, Manufacturing Tech Insights is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including Manufacturing Tech Insights editorial board finalized the ?Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solution Providers 2016? in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.manufacturingtechinsights.com/

Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.


For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com



Company information

Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Critical Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH
Stadt: Fremont


