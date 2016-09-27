ASC Technologies to Present Skype for Business Recording Solution at Microsoft Conference #DPK16

EVOIPneo for Microsoft Skype for Business expands video and chat recording
(firmenpresse) - EVOIPneo for Microsoft Skype for Business expands video and chat recording
Hoesbach/Germany, September 27, 2016 ASC Technologies, a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, today announced it will participate in the Microsoft Conference #DPK16, on October 18-19, 2016 in Bremen, Germany. The Digital Conference is expected to attract more than 1,600 customers, partners and experts.
The digital revolution has transformed customer communications, and ASC has responded with expanded omni-channel capabilities including new video and chat recording integrations in EVOIPneo for Microsoft Skype for Business.
Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, The use of video telephony and chat, via notebook or smartphone, has become commonplace in both private and professional environments. Our tailor-made integrations for financial institutions and the customer care industry address this trend by enabling the recording and analysis of all customer communications for Skype for Business.
Mr. Mueller continued by characterizing the pioneering solution as ASCs logical next step to anticipate and fulfill changing market requirements. Like ASCs entire portfolio, EVOIPneo for Microsoft Skype for Business is available via the Cloud, protecting against obsolescence through an ongoing technology refresh, and ensuring users can choose and purchase only the features they really need.
Mr. Mueller went on to discuss some of ASCs new video and chat recording integrations. He also noted that the solution works for internal or external calls, mobile clients, home and remote users and conference calls. It incorporates workforce optimization encompassing communications recording, quality monitoring, workforce management, speech analytics, eLearning and customer feedback.
Mr. Mueller concluded, #DPK16 will be an exciting event and lots of fun with networking, strategy and product news. We are honored to serve as a sponsor and look forward to sharing and learning about the latest developments in telecommunications.
For more information about ASCs portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/ASC-Technologies-to-Present-Skype-for-Business-Recording-Solution
Date: 09/27/2016 - 12:17
Language: English
News-ID 497135
Character count: 2286
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 27/09/2016
Number of hits: 64
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.654
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|312
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.