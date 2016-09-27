ERI Scientific Beta signs United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ERI Scientific Beta announced today, September 27, 2016, that it has signed the
United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).
Forerunners in the domain of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) and low
carbon smart beta investing, EDHEC-Risk Institute and ERI Scientific Beta have
been providing a custom SRI smart beta index to the additional pension scheme
for French civil servants, ERAFP, for over five years (since June 2011). Earlier
this year ERAFP announced that it is awarding a mandate to asset managers for a
listed equities portfolio worth ?500 million to ?1 billion that will be
benchmarked to the Scientific Beta Eurozone Max Sharpe Ratio ERAFP SRI Carbon
Efficient index. ERI Scientific beta has been supplying an SRI-compliant custom
version of its flagship Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy index to a major Scandinavian
investor since 2014.
In early 2015, ERI Scientific Beta launched a series of low carbon smart beta
indices that enable institutional investors to significantly reduce the carbon
intensity of their equity investments, while at the same time outperforming
traditional market indices. The exclusion from the index of the largest carbon
emitters, the worst firms in terms of carbon intensity in each sector of
activity, and the largest holders of fossil assets, guarantees that these
indices have a strong positive impact on the environment by weighing on the
value of the stocks of the excluded firms, thereby obliging them to change their
strategy or their production process in order to be removed from the exclusion
list.
Noël Amenc, CEO of ERI Scientific Beta, said, "ERI Scientific Beta is proud to
be a signatory of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment. The
low carbon and SRI-screened indices produced by ERI Scientific Beta offer access
to outperformance by using consensual results from financial research in the
area of smart beta and portfolio diversification, while ensuring that the low
carbon and SRI aspects of the indices contribute to a positive environmental
impact."
"We are delighted to welcome ERI Scientific Beta to the PRI," said Managing
Director Fiona Reynolds. "Their leadership in developing tools that help
investors reduce the carbon intensity of their investments, and manage risk in
order to maximise returns, fits very well with the PRI Principles, especially
now, as investors look closely at material risks around climate change."
As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk
Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original
initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart
beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic
origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic
conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven
scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated
risks.
ERI Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #07-02, Singapore 049145. For further
information, please contact: contact(at)scientificbeta.com, Web:
www.scientificbeta.com.
