ERI Scientific Beta signs United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

ERI Scientific Beta announced today, September 27, 2016, that it has signed the

United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).



Forerunners in the domain of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) and low

carbon smart beta investing, EDHEC-Risk Institute and ERI Scientific Beta have

been providing a custom SRI smart beta index to the additional pension scheme

for French civil servants, ERAFP, for over five years (since June 2011). Earlier

this year ERAFP announced that it is awarding a mandate to asset managers for a

listed equities portfolio worth ?500 million to ?1 billion that will be

benchmarked to the Scientific Beta Eurozone Max Sharpe Ratio ERAFP SRI Carbon

Efficient index. ERI Scientific beta has been supplying an SRI-compliant custom

version of its flagship Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy index to a major Scandinavian

investor since 2014.



In early 2015, ERI Scientific Beta launched a series of low carbon smart beta

indices that enable institutional investors to significantly reduce the carbon

intensity of their equity investments, while at the same time outperforming

traditional market indices. The exclusion from the index of the largest carbon

emitters, the worst firms in terms of carbon intensity in each sector of

activity, and the largest holders of fossil assets, guarantees that these

indices have a strong positive impact on the environment by weighing on the

value of the stocks of the excluded firms, thereby obliging them to change their

strategy or their production process in order to be removed from the exclusion

list.



Noël Amenc, CEO of ERI Scientific Beta, said, "ERI Scientific Beta is proud to

be a signatory of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment. The

low carbon and SRI-screened indices produced by ERI Scientific Beta offer access

to outperformance by using consensual results from financial research in the



area of smart beta and portfolio diversification, while ensuring that the low

carbon and SRI aspects of the indices contribute to a positive environmental

impact."



"We are delighted to welcome ERI Scientific Beta to the PRI," said Managing

Director Fiona Reynolds. "Their leadership in developing tools that help

investors reduce the carbon intensity of their investments, and manage risk in

order to maximise returns, fits very well with the PRI Principles, especially

now, as investors look closely at material risks around climate change."



As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk

Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original

initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart

beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic

origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic

conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven

scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated

risks.

