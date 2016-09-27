Original FinTech Challenger launches 7% bond to boost SME loan-book

APS financial ("APS"), one of the UKs leading banking services providers, has today launched a £5 million bond offering via its subsidiary company, APS Bonds PLC. Investors will have the opportunity to earn a healthy 7% gross fixed interest per year.
(firmenpresse) - APS financial ("APS"), one of the UKs leading banking services providers, has today launched a £5 million bond offering via its subsidiary company, APS Bonds PLC. Investors will have the opportunity to earn a healthy 7% gross fixed interest per year.
The APS Bond is a four-year fixed-term bond that gives participants the opportunity to invest between £1,000 and £250,000, in multiples of £1,000, and receive a 7% return, with interest paid twice a year. As these bonds are unlisted and non-transferable, investors will see their initial lump sum returned at the end of the four-year period when the bonds mature.
The funds raised through the bond issue will be used to support the launch of new products and services for SMEs, and enhance APS financials digital assets and underlying technology to continue its aspiration to provide a best in class customer experience for banking services. It will also be used to expand APS financials credit business, which will boost cash flow for consumers and SMEs.
Pioneering the digital banking and electronic money services market for over a decade, APS financial has demonstrated that it doesnt need to be a bank to deliver banking solutions. APS aim is to provide better banking services and credit to small businesses and individuals and was the first non-bank to leverage the over the counter Banking Services from the UK Post Office.
Nearly 70,000 SMEs have chosen to open a business account with Cashplus, APS financials product brand, taking on average eight minutes to open an account from the start of the application, compared to the two weeks it can take with a high street bank. APS has also served over 900,000 personal customers and theyre the provider of choice for several local councils across the UK for benefits payment disbursement.
APS has achieved significant growth over the last four years. Revenue and EBITDA CAGR for the period has been 29% and 69% respectively, and in the 12 months to March 31st 2016, the Company generated revenues of £25.3 million and EBITDA of £4.1 million.
Commenting on the bond launch, Rich Wagner, CEO, said: We made a deliberate decision to fund the next stages of our growth in a way that allowed our loyal customers and the general public to participate in our success. The funds will enable us to enhance our suite of services loved by the thousands of small businesses and individuals in search of faster and smarter solutions. Our growth, track record and high levels of customer satisfaction have proven that you dont need to be a bank to provide a trusted banking service.
More information on the APS bond can be found at apsfinancial.co.uk/bond
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Original-FinTech-Challenger-launches-7-bond-to-boost-SME-loan-book
Date: 09/27/2016 - 12:33
Language: English
News-ID 497151
Character count: 3019
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 27/09/2016
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.654
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|316
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.