GEZE is showcasing its system expertise in building networking

(PresseBox) - How does the building of the future look like and which requirements need to be fulfilled so that it becomes safer, more comfortable, more efficient and more sustainable to operate it? As a system supplier, GEZE provides answers to these questions through innovative building automation combined with safety solutions for intelligent building networking. Highlights of the trade fair presentation are interface modules on the basis of the BACnet and KNX communication standards.

GEZE demonstrates the integration of door, window and safety technology in ?smart? networked solutions. Via the new BACnet interface module IO 420 GEZE products and systems can be integrated directly into the building management system. GEZE also demonstrates the networking of automated door and window systems that are integrated into a building automation system with the KNX standard. The award-winning new interface module IQ box KNX allows direct integration into a KNX building system. Automated doors and windows, smoke and heat extraction systems (RWA) and safety technology can thus be visualised, controlled and monitored from a central point.

Networked system solutions which combine preventive fire protection, emergency exit protection, access control, burglar resistance and automatic barrier-free door control are being presented from the GEZE product range. Visitors to the fair will be able to ?experience? complete systems e.g. multifunctional safety doors for larger and smaller buildings, an automatic sliding door solution which ? fine-framed ? offers increased safety, complete smoke and heat extraction systems (RWA) as well as windows with ?intelligent? drives from the IQ windowdrives series.

Lecture programmes ? Hearty invitation

Markus Benecke, Key Account Manager Safety Technology at GEZE GmbH, is giving a lecture on

?Complex doors from GEZE ? networked in the building?

Time: 28 Sept. 2016 at 15.45 p.m. and am 29 Sept. 2016 at 14.30 p.m.



Venue: Security-Forum, Hall 7, Stand 7K33 Forum



The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive line. Universally accessible door and window systems provide greater convenience not only to persons with mobility handicaps. The integrated all-glass systems provide architectural design freedom. GEZE fitting solutions, such as the attractively designed sliding systems, are award-winning. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. GEZE Building management system provides an overview of the entire building technology. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are interface modules for integrating GEZE products into the system environment for the intelligent networking of building, so that a building becomes a Smart Building. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 411 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year.

Date: 09/27/2016

