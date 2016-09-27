Maximization of value across all sales channels with prudsys RDE?s Major Release 3.10.0

prudsys AG, specialist in omni-channel personalization, releases Major Release 3.10.0 of its personalization software prudsys Realtime Decisioning Engine (prudsys RDE for short) to maximize customer value

(PresseBox) - The prudsys RDE makes it possible for retailers to offer customers a unique shopping experience across all sales channels in real time. Major Release 3.10.0 is available immediately and offers a number of new features.

Interactive statistics for optimal performance control

The recommendation statistic in the prudsys RDE user interface features new key performance indicators including template acceptance and turnover from recommendations. This data can be provided as a raw dataset for processing in third-party systems. Effective immediately, the user can also display the confidence intervals of the purchase conversion and the average order value graphically. This is also ideal as a tool for evaluating A/B tests that have been conducted to optimize the personalization strategy.

The recommendations statistic is extremely versatile, available immediately for use on end devices such as tablets. Thanks to interactive elements, such as the project timeline and template overview, the key performance indicators can be filtered in real time.

New features in the field of dynamic pricing: More options for personalized pricing strategies

Self-learning algorithms calculate product price elasticity and provide category management with forecasts regarding gross profit, turnover, and sales, in addition to the suggested price. The current prudsys RDE release 3.10.0 offers significant improvements for evaluating these forecasts: This means, among other things, that it will be easier for users to understand why the pricing algorithm has selected a given price. In addition, more details about individual products, including simulation results, can be displayed. This includes information about pricing with trend displays, classification into the permissible price structure and the historical course of price development based on clicks and purchases.

Increased automation and flexibility within the cluster architecture



Scalability is a main criterion for IT systems, allowing them to flexibly respond to new requirements. The cluster architecture of the prudsys RDE allows an extensive number of queries to be processed at a high clock rate and with low response times. Cluster installation was further simplified with the prudsys RDE 3.10.0. Effective immediately, individual work steps such as creating user roles within the cluster are automated.

For more information about the prudsys RDE go to www.prudsys.com



On a daily basis the prudsys Realtime Decisioning Engine (short: prudsys RDE) offers customers a special shopping experience with around 1 billion personalized recommendations in over 200 online shops in 34 countries. With a trade volume of over 8 billion USD from recommendations each year, the real-time analytics system is one of the world?s most successful personalization solutions.

prudsys AG is the holder of numerous patents and is considered the best-of-breed provider for real-time analytics. prudsys consolidates and develops its leading position in this field through cooperation with leading universities and other scientific institutions. prudsys is a member of the DMG and OMG standards committees and thus actively participates in the development of standards in intelligent data analysis.

prudsys organizes the DATA MINING CUP which is well established around the world as a competition for intelligent data analysis and forecasting. Every year since 2000 prudsys has been encouraging thousands students and over 100 universities to develop practical applications in this field.





