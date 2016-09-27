Kögel presents Mega Trailer with individual equipment

(PresseBox) - - NEW: Now also available with forklift storage as an option

- Double the number of pallet spaces, thanks to double-level loading

- Twice the benefit: two-in-one - toolbox and underride guard

At IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016, Kögel is exhibiting its Mega Trailer, which is perfect for classic, standard tasks and high-volume transport. The internal height of three metres makes this high-volume miracle the ideal trailer for the just-in-time business in the automotive sector. Loading and unloading stacked pallet cages is simple, thanks to the standard mechanical/hydraulic lifting roof. This increases the side and rear through-loading height to more than three metres.

The standard Kögel integral roof tarpaulin also guarantees improved handling with an open roof. Thanks to the roof straps being integrated in the roof tarpaulin, sagging straps are a thing of the past. This eliminates the straps snagging on the load. Of course, the Mega Semi-Trailer is also certified according to DIN EN 12642 Code XL and can be optionally equipped for use in the automotive industry according to Daimler Directive 9.5.

Wide variety of individual features

The exhibited model at IAA 2016 is equipped with the new optional storage feature for the transport of truck-mounted forklifts at the rear of the trailer, as well as a receptacle for securing chains and a storage slot for a counterweight on the front wall. This trailer also demonstrates optional double-level loading using steel C-rails and telescopic aluminium load-securing beams. This allows a second loading level with a maximum payload of up to 10 tons to be constructed quickly, doubling the number of pallet spaces. In place of the underride guard at the side, it is possible to fit four plastic toolboxes on the left-hand side, looking in the direction of travel. The double-benefit is clear: they serve as both an underride guard as well as a storage space for tools, tension straps, protection nets and other accessories. In addition, the displayed Mega Trailer is fitted with an axle lift for the first axle, a welded steel pallet limiting rail, a steel light carrier, aluminium alloy wheels and much more.



Cathodic dip-paint coating: lasting protection from corrosion

In the Kögel Mega, the entire vehicle frame is given long-lasting protection from corrosion by nano ceramic and cathodic dip-paint coating, supplemented with UV painting.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

