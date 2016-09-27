Ceapro Inc. Awarded 2016 BioAlberta Achievement Award for Company of the Year

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that the Company has been awarded the 2016 BioAlberta Achievement Award for Company of the Year.

Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro, stated, "We are delighted and honored to have been awarded Company of the Year from BioAlberta. At Ceapro, 2016 has been a transformational year for the Company. We made tremendous strides in building upon the momentum we created by executing on our business plan. This year we reported Company record-breaking financial and operational results which is a tribute to the commitment and dedication of the entire Ceapro team and for which I am extremely grateful. I also wish to thank BioAlberta and the selection committee who have recognized Ceapro's accomplishments, and of course, our government and commercial partners as well as our Board and shareholders for their continued support."

Mr. Gagnon added, "Moving forward, we are pursuing excellence in our corporate development as well as the advancement of our enabling technologies which we expect will propel the company forward as we continue to expand our business into the high value areas of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals."

The Company was awarded in connection with held on September 26, 2016 at the BMO Center in Calgary, Alberta. The Awards Committee received outstanding nominations on criteria set out in the Awards description and selected Ceapro as the highest-ranking nominee in the Company of the Year category.

About BioAlberta Association for Life Sciences Industry

BioAlberta is a member-driven association that represents and promotes the province's vibrant and diverse life sciences industry. Through the association's many partnerships and collaborations, they are dedicated to promoting Alberta`s life science sectors, locally, nationally and internationally.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

