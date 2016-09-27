RFID tomorrow keeps growing and raising the bar in Europe

Over 500 attendees benefitted from 44 expert talks on 2 days, discussions with 39 exhibitors and a know-how transfer from 36 SpeedLabs

(PresseBox) - Over 500 attendees benefitted from 44 expert talks on 2 days, discussions with 39 exhibitors and a know-how transfer from 36 SpeedLabs.

On September 20th RFID tomorrow 2016 concluded its sixth installment with another year of steady growth. Of even more importance is the growing share of international attendees and exhibitors. Over 500 attendees from all over the globe took advantage of RFID tomorrow to receive answers to their specific questions. This rising interest from attendees and exhibitors strengthen RFID tomorrow's position as being the most important RFID show in Europe.

Developer Day becomes ?State of the Art? Day

RFID tomorrow continues its unique 6 year history of success with a proven concept ? a Developer Day focusing on technology and a User Day focusing on realised use cases. The look back on this year's Developer Day shows that our idea of bringing together developers, technology experts, consultants and product managers continues to pay off. Attendees particularly enjoyed the option of networking on the exhibition floor during the evening programme.

Companies from all over the world trust in RFID ? and present their experiences at RFID tomorrow

RFID is a ?state of the art? technology for manufacturers and developers as well as users. 3 Forums on User Day saw companies such as Volkswagen, Seat, Mazda, Airbus, Bosch and Nokia share exclusive insight into realised RFID applications. Aside from these global players, companies such as Berlin's Charité Hospital, Copenhagen University Clinic and Paragon Automotive presented RFID process optimisation. Video conference calls with Mayo Clinic from Rochester, USA and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre from Toronto, Canada underlined the growing internationalisation of RFID tomorrow.

Planning a specific RFID project? Come to RFID tomorrow!

This internationalisation is the result of a solution-oriented concept that puts your use case into focus. User Day specifically attracted numerous end users from Germany, Europe and the entire world looking to discuss and further their project plans with technology experts and system specialists. The expert talks on successful roll-outs support users as well as the 36 SpeedLabs with live technology demonstrations at the exhibitors' booths.



RFID tomorrow 2017: continuing excellence

We are looking forward to once again welcoming all attendees to Europe's most important RFID event in autumn of 2017. Without changing its winning concept, RFID tomorrow 2017 will introduce several innovations. Stay tuned for more information on RFID tomorrow 2017!





