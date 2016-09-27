       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Waterproof Power Adapter At Now Available At EPOWERCO.com

There are quite a lot of critical underwater applications that requires power supplies there by needing an adapter with waterproof sealing and improved design for their efficient functioning.

(firmenpresse) - There are quite a lot of critical underwater applications that requires power supplies there by needing an adapter with waterproof sealing and improved design for their efficient functioning. The power adapter supply company developed waterproof power adapters after a lot of investment in its research and development department, with the featuring of the latest technology. The company now supplies highly efficient waterproof power adapters that will work for a longer time under critical conditions.

This waterproof power adapter is in great demand all over the world. The waterproof technology allows an appliance to be highly durable and can continue to work in various weather conditions. Moreover, this waterproof power adapter is proven to be the best device. Available in a different sizes and capacity. The high efficiency of the power it supplies meet the required international standards and are safe and effective adapter.

ShenZhenYiChuangFeng Co., LTD is committed to creating environmentally friendly products. The aluminum housing with input wiring prevents surges as well as making it safe for use in water conditions. These waterproof power adapter can be used outdoor and will ensure sustainable and stable performance that will span a long period. The high heat dissipation capability and intelligent circuit design ensures stability and durability of the appliances where the waterproof power adapter are used for.

According to representative and spokesperson of the company, the waterproof power adapters were designed for a long life, with reliability and high performance in mind. The company ships its product around the world. The waterproof power adapter is going to set new standards in the field of power adapter supply manufacturing. These waterproof power adapter is now available for purchase in diverse specifications. The adapter ranges between 12v to 24v with different wattage. To purchase or check the specifications and features of these power supply adapters, please go to http://www.epowerco.com/listing-category/waterproof-adapter/



About ShenZhenYiChuangFeng Co., LTD

ShenZhenYiChuangFeng Co., LTD is a high-tech company which specializes in the developing and researching, producing and selling switch power supply, wall chargers, and power adapter. Items from the company are exported to Europe America, Mid-East and other part of the world. The company also accepts custom specifications. To learn more, please go to http://www.epowerco.com

Contact Info:
Fubing Lee
ShenZhenYiChuangFeng Co., LTD
Address: 6 Floor,2 Blk,Changxing Technology Park, Shayi Village, ShajingTown, Baoan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, P.R.China
Phone: +867954628027
Mobile: +86-13970589280
Fax: +867954628027
Email: Sale(at)epowerco.com



http://www.epowerco.com



power-supply, power-adapter, waterproof-power-supply,



published by: audreyarlisss
Date: 09/27/2016 - 13:16
Language: English
News-ID 497178
Character count: 3076
Firma: ShenZhenYiChuangFeng Co., LTD

