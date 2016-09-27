Entering new digital realities: The first DIGILITY in Cologne successfully celebrated its debut with more than 1.000 guests

With more than 1.000 visitors, 70 speakers and 2 days of a fully packed program, the first DIGILITY conference and expo closed today. The event organized by the Koelnmesse, confidently claims its leading position as a premiere convention for the augmented and virtual reality industry.



Alysha Naples (formerly of Magic Leap) opened DIGILITY

(firmenpresse) - Cologne / Germany, September 24, 2016 - For two days, experts from all over the world were discussing digital trends and innovations regarding new technologies such as VR, AR, 360° imaging up to artificial intelligence. DIGILITY was conceptualized as a B2B event which covers all aspects of the entire value chain of VR and AR.



Under the motto WELCOME TO THE CAPITAL OF DIGITAL REALITY. GUIDING THE FUSION OF REAL AND DIGITAL, Koelnmesse was the host of more than 1.000 guests giving them the opportunity to get unique insights into AR and VR as well as acquiring new business contacts. On two main stages and in several workshops and panels DIGILITY offered an extensive overview from how to leverage AR/VR successfully; how to develop new business models; which are the techniques to generate innovative user experiences; how are startups developing and growing in different industries and where are large investments expected in the nearest future?



At DIGILITY all industries  from medicine to journalism, from automotive to logistics, from research and education to entertainment  are represented and this mirrors the huge interest and also repertoire and chances of the technologies of augmented and virtual reality. We are glad, that we had the right instinct to create the new and urgently needed European place to be for all experts and along the value chain of AR and VR: developers from the hardware and software industry, marketers, sales representatives, researchers as well as decision makers and digital enthusiasts from several industries. It was the right decision to create this premiere event in Cologne, the European capital of digital media exhibition and conferences, says Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse.



More details about DIGILITY 2016 at www.digility-cologne.com.



Further comments about DIGILITY 2016:



DIGILITY is a great place to go to engage an international group of people approaching virtual and augmented reality from authentically diverse perspectives. Ive been delighted to see holistic viewpoints being approached from many different angles; its understood that as technology marches ever forward, our innate human needs stay more static, and that technology must bin in service of us, not the other way around.



Alysha Naples, Formerly of Magic Leap





We need to anhance the communities in which we move on, connecting, inventing and sharing knowledge. DIGILITY is a great platform to do so. I enjoyed meeting inspiring people, inventors, partners and start-ups there.

Tillmann Stauske, Volkswagen





I'm very interested in VR and AR, both of which will be huge drivers of new products and experiences over the next few years and DIGILITY is a leading place to come and see and hear about the latest developments in that field and network with the pioneers who are pushing it forward.

Robert Scoble, Upload VR





DIGILITY covers all aspects of VR and AR and Mixed Reality, from technology to market, from science to content creation. This is a super-powerful inspiration machine revolving around the new technologies and media platforms  the best reason for me to be here and listen to as many speakers as I can.

Astrid Kahmke, Bavarian Film Center





Im happy that DIGILITY steps up and offers a platform for showcasing the technological revolution in Germany. A must-have from my point of view.

Wolfgang Stelzle, RE'FLEKT





DIGILITY is uniquely and strongly focused on anchoring VR and AR into the real, physical world. I think it is THE place to be, if you are looking to successfully shape the digital future of your company.

Dirk Christoph, Innoactive





Not everything is happening in Silicon Valley or Hollywood only! Lets bring together the experts we already have here in Europa and especially in Germany. Our knowledge when it comes to engineering is enormous and, as I learned recently, also the expertise in storytelling can be found here. We should get together and tie the knots of  as I always say  find synergies through collaboration.

Kathleen Schröter, Fraunhofer HHI







More information:

http://www.digility-cologne.com



The DIGILITY conference and expo offers a cross-branch platform on the topics of virtual and augmented reality, wearable computing, hardware and software, 360° imaging, and artificial intelligence. Top, internationally renowned speakers  such as Robert Scoble (UploadVR), Alysha Naples (formerly of Magic Leap), Lucas Matney (TechCrunch), Tillmann Stauske (Volkswagen), and many more  will present practical applications, best practices and innovative concepts, spanning the VR and AR areas. They will provide insights into fascinating technologies and innovations. DIGILITY is took place along side photokina which expects 180,000 visitors and around 6000 journalists from around the world.

More information: http://www.digility-cologne.com.

