Testing properly  it is within one's grasp: Technical exhibition of renowned service providers and tool vendors at Software-QS-Tag

Moehrendorf, 27 September 2016  If you want to test properly and test what matters, you need to count on the right tools and service partners. The Software-QS-Tag is accompanied by an exhibition which offers a good opportunity to catch up on the current market.

(firmenpresse) - On both conference days, 3rd and 4th November 2016, well-known international companies present their solutions. CQSE GmbH offers services and products to analyse and improve the quality of software. dpunkt.verlag supplies books, magazines and events for the professional computing scene, IT experts and students. Ekobit introduces with BizDataX a test data management solution for the management of test data and data anonymization. And FINARIS provides with the software suite RapidRep effective automated back-end testing and flexible reporting.

gasq Global Association for Software Quality is also in attendance and thus one of the leading international exam providers in the field of software quality. imbus presents tool support for the test of systems with many variants as well as managed testing solutions. Software Quality Lab shows how efficiency, effectivity and quality in system- and software development can be increased. Testfabrik develops software tools for web testing along the whole supply chain. Likewise, TestPlant, international software business based in London, will be pleased to provide attendees with any information. In addition to this, the event is supported by iX.

The Software-QS-Tag provides space to get in touch with the companies and do networking in a relaxed and collegial atmosphere.





imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 5,000 successful projects over a period of 20 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 250 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

Date: 09/27/2016

