Isosec Ltd. Take On The 90,000 Challenge For Bliss Baby Charity

Developers of the MIA Maternity app are taking a step for every baby in need of specialist care in the UK.

The Isosec Charity of the Year 2016 is Bliss. Bliss exists to ensure that every baby born premature or sick in the UK has the best chance of survival and quality of life.



Every year, 90,000 babies are admitted to a hospital for specialist care  many of these babies will need lifesaving intensive care. Bliss is there for these little ones by empowering their families and working with health professionals to ensure they have the best care possible.



Isosec have developed the MIA Maternity app for Midwives in the NHS. MIA Maternity transforms paper processes into a streamlined mobile app to save clinicians time and money to be spent on better patient care. As a result of working with Maternity departments across the country Isosec have seen first hand the difference Bliss makes to families. Special features have been built into the MIA Maternity app workflow for babies born under 37 weeks; ensuring families get the support available to them.



To support Bliss the Isosec team have committed to walk a foot for every single one of the 90,000 babies born premature in one year. That's over 17 miles, which Isosec will be trekking around the Peak District in October.



Isosec will also be holding a 90,000 step week challenge and bake sale in Manchester in November to raise further awareness and funds for Bliss. Check our website and social media for updates and more information on how to take part.



Please donate as much or as little as you can for this worthy cause and help us to help those in need. Our target is £1000 although we hope to exceed it. Isosec really appreciate your continued support and thank you in advance for any donations to our heartfelt cause.



To make a donation please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Isosec.





