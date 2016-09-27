Pompeian, Inc. Introduces Four New USDA Certified Organic Products

New Offerings Include Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray, Organic Red Wine Vinegar, Organic Balsamic Vinegar and Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

(firmenpresse) - BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- With consumer demand for organic food on the rise and a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported trend of double digit growth in the organic sector, Pompeian is excited to introduce new Organic Vinegars and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray. The new products join Pompeian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the company's lineup of organic offerings that are bottled under evaluation and surveillance by Quality Assurance International (QAI), a USDA National Organic Program authorized certifying body that verifies adherence to program guidelines from sourcing, processing and storage to shipping. Pompeian's organic products are also certified Non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project Organization.

Naturally gluten free and non-allergenic, Pompeian Organic Vinegars are perfectly suited for vinaigrettes, marinades, dressings and sauces. Additionally, select varieties contain the mother, providing a wide variety of additional health benefits. The organic vinegars are available in three varities, including:

This vinegar is produced with organically grown grapes from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. These select grapes are harvested at peak maturity in order for the red wine vinegar to maintain the complex flavor characteristics of the grapes. It is also sulfite free and contains the mother, making it safe for daily consumption.

: Made from select, organically grown grapes from Modena, Italy, and harvested at the ripest moment to ensure the highest level of flavor. It is produced in the time-honored tradition of Modena. The grape juice is slowly cooked and then placed in barrels for refining and aging, which adds a complex flavor. It is also caramel color free.

: Pompeian's first apple cider vinegar is the result of the natural fermentation of organic apples produced in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. Pompeian does not filter or pasteurize this vinegar in order to maintain its natural and genuine benefits, and to preserve the presence of the mother in the product.

Pompeian's new is a premium, full-bodied extra virgin olive oil, ideal for salads, pasta and drizzling. The olive oil uses olives that are grown under conditions that protect the environment as well as the fruit and its natural antioxidants. The spray offers triple action use -- drop, stream or spray -- that allows for flexibility in cooking and total portion control.

"At Pompeian, we know that our consumers are increasingly interested in the quality of their food and where it comes from, whether from tree to bottle or vine to bottle," said David Bensadoun, Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding our organic offerings and working with the USDA for certificiation is one of the many ways we work to provide products that satisfy this need."

Both Pompeian's Organic Red Wine Vinegar and Pompeian's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar contain the mother, which is the dark, cloudy substance formed from naturally occurring pectin and apple or grape residues found in organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized vinegars. Unlike other vinegars on shelf, unfiltered, unpasteurized organic vinegar with the mother can be consumed on its own as part of a daily diet as the mother contains healthy bacteria filled with a high volume of antioxidants. These antioxidants, called polyphenols, improve digestion, boost the immune system, combat cholesterol, prevent dandruff, soothe sore throats, keep skin healthy, and reduce excess fat in cells, promoting weight loss.

Pompeian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray retails for $3.99-$4.99, Organic Red Wine & Apple Cider Vinegar retail for $2.99 and Organic Balsamic Vinegar retails for $3.99. For more information about Pompeian's new organic products, including where to buy and Pompeian's full product line, visit . And follow Pompeian on and .

Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian, Inc. is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling wine vinegars and a variety of cooking wines. In addition, Pompeian is the first brand to carry the USDA Quality Monitored seal on its extra virgin olive oil.





More information:

http://pompeian.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 13:04

Language: English

News-ID 497258

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pompeian, Inc.

Stadt: BALTIMORE, MD





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease