AssistRx Announces Integration With Leading E-Prescribing Service, NewCrop

Market's Most Efficient Specialty Medication Workflow Solution Integrates With the E-Prescribing Service to Improve Capabilities for EHRs and Healthcare Organizations

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , creator of the -- the leading patient-focused software solution for prescribing specialty medications -- today announces its partnership with e-prescribing service, . Through this relationship, NewCrop will have the ability to offer its clients a state-of-the-art software solution that uses technology to eliminate paper and streamline communication between prescribers, pharmacies and manufacturers, drastically reducing the time it takes for patients to receive their specialty drugs.

"NewCrop shares our vision of leveraging technology to simplify patient access and accelerate time-to-therapy in order to improve patient care," said Edward Hensley, AssistRx's Chief Commercial Officer. "Through this relationship, iAssist workflows will be available to NewCrop's 180+ EHRs, including many that are specialty focused. iAssist workflows help patients begin life-saving treatments faster by connecting them to access and adherence programs which are essential to improving the patient journey."

AssistRx partners with specialty and highly managed pharmaceutical brands to configure a workflow tailored to the specific needs of patients taking their drug. A typical iAssist workflow contains acceleration services such as electronic prescribing, electronic patient consent, electronic prior authorizations, real-time patient benefit eligibility queries, digital enrollment into therapy support programs, and more. Acceleration services can be configured for all stages of the prescribing process. In addition, iAssist features the most recent innovations in cloud computing, HIPAA compliance, security and data management.

Because iAssist streamlines the processes related to prescribing, it helps improve speed to therapy and adherence, as patients begin treatment sooner. This allows healthcare professionals to spend more time focused on patient care.

"We're constantly working to enhance our offerings and provide our clients with dependable solutions. We work with industry-leading companies to ensure reliable services that our clients can trust," says Randy Barnes, Vice President of NewCrop. "We're excited to work with AssistRx and integrate iAssist Workflows into our existing service."

NewCrop is the leading electronic prescribing service and has been deployed in a wide range of EHRs and medical networks since 2003. The company's user interface allows for rapid installation of fully expedited e-Prescription networking, as well as Meaningful Use certifications, lab integration, secure messaging, registry reporting, DEA-compliant EPCS audit, and more. All services are available as an integrated user interface and/or data services for all individual features, facilitating easy and flexible installations to fast track network and Meaningful Use certifications. Please visit for more information.

AssistRx was founded in 2009 with the mission to connect the patient-centric healthcare team through integrated technology solutions. Their flagship product, iAssist, is a HIPAA compliant, secure, cloud-based platform that allows for the configuration of patient access workflows with acceleration services tailored to the business and therapy needs of specific drugs, and the patients that take those drugs. Using iAssist has proven to accelerate time-to-therapy by reducing the time it takes for patients to get their medications by 45%. AssistRx has built upon the success of iAssist with a drug referral management tool, eCase, and a reporting and analytic platform focused on specialty and highly-managed drug therapies, eInformatix. For additional information, visit

