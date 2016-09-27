Intelligent Building Expert Becomes New President of EnOcean Inc.

Neil Cannon Joins the World Leader in Energy Harvesting Wireless Technology as President of EnOcean Inc.

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- today announced the appointment of Neil Cannon as the company's new President of EnOcean Inc., the company's North American Division. In this position, he will further develop EnOcean's business in the North American market and strengthen the company's position as worldwide leading supplier of patented energy harvesting wireless technology for self-powered Internet of Things applications.

Neil Cannon joins EnOcean from Terralux Inc. where he was Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and established Terralux's entrance into building controls. Previously, he was a Board member and Executive Vice President of Business Development at Albeo Technologies Inc. which was acquired by GE Lighting in 2012. Furthermore, he was Vice president of Engineering at Picolight Inc. which was purchased by JDSU in 2007. Neil Cannon gained early experience in semiconductors and communications with Infineon Technologies in multiple management and business development roles. He holds a BA and a MS in Engineering from Dartmouth College.

"We have multiple growth initiatives in the North American Market. Rapidly evolving Smart LED systems, increasing demand for Smart Homes and smart buildings as well as for IoT applications, are driving growth", emphasized Dr. Wald Siskens, CEO of EnOcean. "Hiring Neil we have a leader that has extensive experience in building businesses in fast paced high-tech industries. We are very pleased to have Neil's creativity, leadership and market experience."

"It's a fascinating time to join EnOcean, the company that eliminated batteries and wires from sensor technology", explains Neil Cannon. "The Internet of Things has become a wide category of difficult problems to be solved. Self-powered technology and its implementation into the myriad of infrastructure systems will allow a more efficient, better informed, safer, and easier to navigate world. Working with EnOcean's team, its customers and partners, I look forward to growing the deployment of EnOcean self-powered wireless solutions."

EnOcean stands for the Self-powered IoT. The IoT is about connected devices which require lots of sensor data to make our everyday lives easier, safer and more comfortable. EnOcean is an essential element for such a comprehensive network: self-powered wireless sensors provide reliable sensor data for IoT systems. Only with EnOcean technology these trillions of IoT sensors can be powered and efficiently deployed.

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology marketed under the Dolphin brand. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets self-powered wireless sensor solutions for batteryless applications in the Internet of Things, which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes and LED light control. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, ultra low power electronics and robust radio technology in open standards. Leading product manufacturers have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for the past 15 years and have installed the products in several hundreds of thousands of buildings around the world.

For more information, please visit .

Image Available:

Gina Klute



EnOcean GmbH

T +49 (0)89 67 34 689-76

M +49 (0)160 908 117 29







Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

T +617-536-8887





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3060110



PressRelease by

EnOcean

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 497282

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EnOcean

Stadt: SALT LAKE CITY, UT





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease