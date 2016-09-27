Pyramid Analytics Unlocks New Analytics Opportunities for SAP Customers

New BI Office Functionality Enables Organizations With SAP to Unleash Powerful Insights and Deliver Business Results

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced new functionality in BI Office that delivers streamlined and governed access to all data sources in the SAP system, including SAP HANA and SAP BW. Using an SAP®-certified connector, customers can unify their SAP data with other critical enterprise data sources within BI Office, empowering both executives and business users to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

"Thousands of the world's largest enterprises rely on SAP data to run their business. These data sources represent everything from HR records, CRM system data, and inventory management, which, when combined with other data sources, tell a powerful story that informs a better decision process," said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. "Because Pyramid Analytics is using a certified connector to SAP, our enterprise customers will be able to easily and confidently integrate their SAP data with our best-in-class enterprise business analytics platform. And they can do so in a secure, governed environment while giving their end users the ability to be innovative with SAP data in a self-service analytics environment."

BI Office enables businesses to:

: The robust role-based security framework in BI Office enables IT to make sanctioned SAP data available to the business users in a managed and secured way. This creates an integrated end-to-end analytics workflow that ensures everyone is working from the most current information, without sacrificing IT governance or administrative control.

With the intuitive interface of BI Office, coupled with the integration of the connector, users can make their own data models to merge SAP data with non-SAP data, create their own dashboards and reports, and even control when the data refreshes -- without relying on IT assistance.

BI Office serves as a centralized analytics hub where users can easily consolidate and analyze content from SAP and other disparate sources, apply universal interactions, and change context on the fly.

: BI Office provides a platform for users to share and re-use content and business logic, as well as offer content recommendations and threaded conversations that expose important insights, relationships, and interactions.

"BI Office has provided us with incredible insights combined with measurable cost and time savings, making it easy to access relevant and timely data," said Jo McGurk, BI Manager at Voith FRS. "We are pleased BI Office is certified to integrate with SAP. As our user base expands, this addition to the BI Office platform will allow us to offer an alternative approach to access our core ERP data, helping us gain exceptional insight and understanding across our business."

"We have seen great success driving value for our customers and prospects with Pyramid Analytics' technology," said Hermann Hebben, Founder and Managing Director for QUNIS. "BI Office not only increases the availability and value of business analytics for the individual user, but also for the organization as a whole. Decisions are made faster and with less risk. And now with this SAP-certified connector, organizations will be able to extend the reach and impact of their analytics by pulling critical data from their SAP platform into the decision-making process in a way that is secure and incredibly easy. We look forward to implementing it with our customers as they push forward on their analytics journey."

