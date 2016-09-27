Heckler Design Simplifies AV Furniture With New Heckler TV Stand

The Heckler TV Stand Reimagines AV Furniture as Minimal, Attractive Hardware Well Suited for Mid-Room Display

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , a made-in-the-USA product design company, today introduced its , a modern, sleek design created to bring form and flexibility to in-home entertainment and commercial digital display.

"In recent years, the TV has evolved into an impressive, sleek object, and yet most of the furniture used to support it remains a bulky wallflower," said Dean Heckler, founder of Heckler Design. "To escape cumbersome furniture, many resort to wall-mounting their TVs, which leaves few options for interior layout, as all the focus and furniture must be directed toward the wall. Heckler TV Stand creates more flexibility to design comfortable, fun, and attractive living spaces and commercial spaces."

Designed and refined over three years, Heckler TV Stand pays careful attention to the needs of today's cord-cutters who have eschewed bulky AV components and cable boxes and embraced sleek ultra HD TV's, soundbars, and streaming apps. The patent-pending design is minimal and sleek from all angles, including the once-hidden backside of the TV, creating flexibility to the way in which the TV is positioned in a room.

Features of Heckler TV Stand include:

Compatibility for 55 to 75-inch flat panel TV's, up to 100 lbs,

Commercial-grade steel construction with simple and safe assembly,

Durable powder-coated finish, with many colors options,

Compatibility with upcoming Heckler TV Stand accessories including a component shelf, soundbar mounting bracket, and rolling kit,

Supports portrait mounting for professional digital displays.

Heckler TV Stand is the first product in Heckler Design's new line of AV furniture. Later this year, Heckler Design will introduce Heckler TV Stand for Conference Rooms, which features a larger scale and integrated wheels for easy mobility.

Heckler TV Stand starts at $499 with free shipping and is available to pre-order now exclusively at .

Heckler Design, known for its renowned OneLessDesk, creates beautifully simple, commercial-grade products for design-conscious consumers and businesses. Heckler Design's products currently include office furniture, desk accessories, iPad stands, and point-of-sale hardware. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., all of Heckler Design's products are made in America. More information is available at .

