Answer the Call: Mattersight's Annual #Call2Loyalty Customer Experience Summit Opens October 11 in Downtown Austin

Annual Event Explores Big Trends and Answers Big Questions for Brands Looking to Cultivate Customer Loyalty at Scale in Today's Business Climate

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- With just two weeks left until (NASDAQ: MATR) kicks off its second annual client conference in Austin, Texas, customer-focused brands across the country are gearing up to have their eyes opened and their 2017 customer experience plans electrified by the thought leaders, influencers and luminaries who will be sharing their newest insights and proven best practices from the main stage.

Call to Loyalty brings together customer experience, customer service and call center executives from hundreds of organizations for a high-energy immersion in the art and science of customer loyalty. The two-day event features case studies, panels and fireside chats with Fortune 50 loyalty leaders as well as Austin-based startups and CX innovators, aha-packed keynotes from bestselling author Chip Bell and industry experts from Forrester, CEB, Temkin Group and the Customer Experience Professionals Association, plus the unveiling of exciting new research on serving Generation Z.

The goal? To deliver attendees a fresh understanding of what customer loyalty looks like in today's ultracompetitive and constantly changing market, and a radically updated, immediately actionable playbook for generating it.

In homage to the city's main passions and claims to fame, independent music and great food feature prominently in Call to Loyalty. Attendees at the Tuesday evening welcome party, at Container Bar on Austin's vibrant Rainey Street, will enjoy custom craft cocktails, a Texas feast from the award-winning La Barbeque and a private performance by Austin honky-tonk legend Dale Watson. An on-site DJ will be spinning tunes throughout the main event on October 12. Even the session titles pay tribute to Austin's rock-n-roll soul, including:

More Than a Feeling: How to Quantify Emotion in CX (Maxie Schmidt-Subramanian, Forrester)

Let's Stay Together: Hiring for Keeps in a Candidate-Driven Market (Rick DeLisi, CEB)

Taking Care of Business: How to Engineer Emotion into Your Customer Experience Design (Jen Rodstrom, Temkin Group)

I Second That Emotion: Using Emotional Intelligence to Drive Customer and Employee Engagement (Diane Magers, CXPA)

You Really Got Me: Dominating the Loyalty Space (Brian Gillespie, Comcast)

Any Way You Want It: Operationalizing Emotion Within Your Service Culture (Derrick DeRavariere, The Home Depot; Craig Howarth, UnitedHealth Group)

Along with breakthrough ideas and compelling content, multiple networking sessions are built into the event to give attendees every opportunity to relax, rub elbows, recap sessions and swap ideas with their industry peers.

Mattersight CMO Jason Wesbecher says the need for companies to understand what drives customer loyalty has never been more urgent. "Consumers today are bombarded with offers from brands promising a better experience than their competitors. Once a customer bites on one of those offers and switches, it is extremely difficult to win them back, and the cost at scale is huge. Learning and implementing the best practices of companies who are out there getting customer experience and loyalty right today is one of the smartest pivots an organization can make. We've got an absolutely stellar lineup of presenters at this year's Call to Loyalty, and we are very excited to see how their content translates into bottom-line breakthroughs for our attendees."

For more information about Call to Loyalty, including event background, agenda and speaker information, or to register, please visit

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have better conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%. To learn more about how Mattersight can help your company, please visit .

