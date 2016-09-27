ChronicCareIQ to Present at Venture Atlanta 2016

Conference Will Showcase the South's Most Promising Technology Companies

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- announced today it has been selected to present at 2016, the South's premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital. Venture Atlanta will be held November 2-3 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The 32 early and venture stage companies were chosen from a large pool of applicants and will represent the region's most innovative tech businesses. ChronicCareIQ enables better, more proactive care for at-risk patients and populations while significantly reducing the administrative and compliance burdens required for chronic care management and reimbursement. ChronicCareIQ processes more than 20,000 patient-provided data points weekly to filter at-risk populations and identify specific individuals that need attention in real time.

"Venture Atlanta has been the premier showcase for emerging technologies for more than a decade," said Matt Ethington, President and CEO of ChronicCareIQ. "Over the years, literally thousands of companies have applied for these very limited spots. Being selected is an honor and a privilege that speaks to our company's success with engaging patients and improving outcomes while reducing adverse health events and associated costs."

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors and other key players in the current technology ecosystem. Now entering its 16th year, Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 350 companies and raise more than $1.8 billion in funding to date -- a number that continues to grow. The conference provides an invaluable experience for entrepreneurs resulting in funding, national investor exposure, unparalleled relationship building and mentoring by successful technology executives.

To learn more about ChronicCareIQ, visit . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit .

Venture Atlanta, Georgia's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the South's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $1.8 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects local entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit . For updates, join us on LinkedIn, follow us on , and visit our .

ChronicCareIQ helps physicians achieve success with chronic care management (CCM), leading to better patient care while delivering net new revenue for the practice. The ChronicCareIQ solution allows physicians to streamline the workflow around CCM, retain and manage their patients, and receive reimbursement for care coordination and monitoring. Clinical studies show that monitored patients attain better health with fewer hospital admissions. Learn more -- .

Contacts:





Lynn Hood

Crackerjack Marketing (for ChronicCareIQ)

678.974.2623





Michele Cramer

Carabiner Communications (for Venture Atlanta)

404.246.2567





More information:

http://www.chroniccareiq.com



PressRelease by

ChronicCareIQ

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 13:22

Language: English

News-ID 497289

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ChronicCareIQ

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease