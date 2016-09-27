Syus Selects Applause to Ensure Solution Quality Meets the Highest Standards Required by Surgical Teams at Leading Health Systems

Syus Relies on Applause Testers to Validate Data and Provide Quality Assurance for Digital Solutions That Improve Hospital Efficiencies and Increase Access to Patient Care

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , , today announced that has extended its partnership with Applause as part of its strategy and commitment to solution quality. Syus uses experts in data, digital technology, healthcare system processes and surgical environments from within Applause's global community of more than 250,000 professional testers to make sure Syus solutions work as intended for their healthcare customers.

The relationship means operating room surgical teams utilizing Syus solutions will continue to experience improved efficiencies with each release while simultaneously increasing satisfaction for both patients and staff. Applause program managers and testers work closely with the internal team at Syus to review data regarding doctor calendars, equipment availability and operating room schedules from disparate and sometimes proprietary systems to ensure the data accurately matches and synchronizes with the information underpinning the Syus scheduling and analytics platform. Syus solutions are transformative for surgical teams, executives and hospital staff with the power to improve the availability and quality of patient care. Solution quality assurance (QA) is a fundamental imperative and Applause is at the center of Syus' QA process.

"Applause is a key part of what we do, working with them is like having a direct extension of our internal test team," said . "Because they understand the real world and conditions where our customers work, they comprehend the context and critical nature of the decisions our customers make using our solution every day. Applause testing adds a layer of confidence to our ability to deliver high quality actionable digital solutions. We're pleased to extend our partnership with them, because it's ultimately operating room teams and patients who benefit from our highly accurate and reliable offerings."

Syus began as an internal effort to improve staffing efficiency at a leading anesthesia practice. Practice leaders and physicians believed staffing decisions for the OR ought to be driven by data and not anecdotal evidence alone. They developed patented data-driven tools to handle more cases in less time, and began to use these tools with their hospital partners. In 2011, Syus became an independent company to focus on meeting the needs of hospitals and health systems.

"Successful technology providers understand that their solutions need to function in the real world under conditions that aren't always ideal with users who don't always behave the way their engineers planned," said . "This is especially true for the solutions provided by Syus, for which the stakes are incredibly high. Syus is succeeding because it is listening to medical professionals, looking at the real data and providing solutions that make surgical teams more efficient."

"Working with Applause helps us deliver the highest quality versions of our solutions to surgical teams around the country," added "And the better our solutions, the better the results for patients. That's what Applause helps Syus do."

The mission at Syus is simple: Deliver powerful, easy-to-use, data-powered tools to improve the performance of surgical services. At Syus, we believe the widespread adoption of electronic health record systems has been both a blessing and a curse. While hospitals now have vast amounts of data about all their surgical encounters, they often lack the tools to turn this data into actionable, easy-to-understand information. Existing tools are designed for IT professionals in multiple industries, are unnecessarily expensive and require teams and years to implement. It doesn't have to be this way. More information at

Applause empowers companies to deliver great digital experiences -- from web and mobile to wearables, IoT and beyond. By combining in-the-wild testing services, test automation and a global community, Applause helps the world's most recognized brands achieve the digital quality they need across every device, operating system, carrier, location and other criteria that their customers value. Thousands of companies -- including Google, FOX, Amazon, Concur and Runkeeper -- rely on Applause to ensure great digital experiences for their users. Learn more at and follow (at)applause on Twitter.

