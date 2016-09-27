APMS Investment Fund Ltd. Reports Decrease in Ownership of Common Shares of Aldridge Minerals Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- APMS Investment Fund Ltd. ("APMS"), announced today that it disposed of an aggregate of 9,107,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Aldridge Minerals Inc. (the "Issuer") on September 26, 2016 at a price of CDN$0.29 per Common Share, for aggregate consideration of CDN$2,641,030.

Before this disposition, APMS beneficially owned 18,601,721 Common Shares representing a security holding percentage of approximately 17.39% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. After giving effect to the disposition transaction noted above, APMS' security holding percentage has fallen below 10% of the outstanding Common Shares, based upon the most recently available public information regarding the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

APMS disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes and may increase or decrease its interests in the Issuer in the future as considered appropriate in light of market conditions and other factors.

An Early Warning Report respecting the transaction will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at .

Contacts:

Paul Simon

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

(416) 367-6678

APMS Investment Fund Ltd.

