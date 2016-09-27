Pericom Delivers Industry's Smallest USB 2.0 Signal Multiplexer

Newest Solution Benefits Thin Notebooks, Tablets and Smart Phones

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Pericom Semiconductor Corporation, now part of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD), a leading supplier of serial high-speed switching, signal integrity, connectivity and timing solutions, today announced at USB Developer Days, the industry's smallest USB 2.0 Signal Multiplexer available addressing the growing needs for diagnostic and other applications in ultra-mobile devices such as tablets, notebooks and smart phones. Pericom will showcase the new solution at , booth 10 in Houston, TX on September 27 and 28, 2016.

is the industry's smallest, single differential channel 2 to 1 Signal Multiplexer USB 2.0 switch with very low current consumption and a wide operating temperature range. The extended temperature operation is increasingly required for very thin portable devices that don't have fans. is available in a 10 pad UQFN (Ultra-thin Quad Flat No-Lead ) package with 1.2 x1.4 x 0.35mm linear dimensions. Current consumption is 30nA typical. The operating temperature ranges from -20 to 100 degrees Celsius.

"We are pleased to further enhance our leadership position in high speed signal multiplexers with our latest USB Signal Multiplexer addition," said Kay Annamalai, senior director marketing, Pericom Semiconductor. "Our latest offering can be applied to very thin notebooks, tablets and smart phones and has new features such as over-voltage protection and the ability to tolerate a short to 5V VBUS at the micro USB or USB Type-C connector."

"USB Type-C is the ideal solution to deliver data, power, audio and video over a single connector," said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. "Companies like Pericom are enabling the mobile device market to meet growing demand for thinner platforms."

Diodes Incorporated and Pericom's USB Type-C solution includes USB Type-C controllers, high speed signal switches, redrivers, power switches, DC/DC and AC/DC converters, and Transient Voltage Suppressors. Learn more about our complete USB Type-C solution offerings at .

is available now in volume quantities. Additional information and a volume pricing quote is available from Pericom , or by a specific product price quote on .

Pericom Semiconductor Corporation enables serial connectivity with complete solutions for computing, communications and consumer market segments. Pericom's integrated circuits (IC) and frequency control products (FCP) provide the connectivity, timing, switching, bridging and signal conditioning of high-speed signals required by today's electronic applications. Pericom is based in Milpitas, California, with design centers and technical sales and support offices around the world. Pericom is a qualified supplier to more than 100 of the world's largest (Tier 1) corporations. Pericom was acquired by (NASDAQ: DIOD). Learn more at / .

USB Type-C is trademark of USB Implementers Forum

