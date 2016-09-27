eeGeo Partners With AMP for Interactive Real Estate 3D Mapping

The strategic partnership will enable powerful new 3D visualization of internal and external real estate spaces around the world, tapping into powerful capabilities never available before.

San Francisco, CA September 27, 2016 - Today eeGeo, the innovative 3D mapping company, announced a strategic partnership with AMP Technologies to deliver interactive three-dimensional visualizations of interior commercial spaces. The collaboration will see eeGeos dynamic indoor and outdoor 3D maps integrated with the interactive real time technology from AMPs powerful Commercial Real Estate Platform, now agents and industry professionals can visualize any real estate portfolio in a 3D depiction of the real world while gaining a full view of the financial health of their assets.



Ian Hetherington, CEO of eeGeo said, "The partnership marks another important milestone in our journey to improve the way data is visualized. Our 3D mapping platform can provide an engaging and intuitive model of the world for those real estate professionals wanting to visualize and interact virtually with their property portfolio. Together with AMP, we will be able to provide a compelling solution to help professionals visually keep track of tenant leases, physical occupancy and vacancies whilst monitoring their entire assets.



AMP continues to update their platform faster than any other software company in Commercial Real Estate, providing Users with the ability to quickly take their performance to the next level. Next generation client engagement is driven by easy access to key data and intelligence that enables professionals to take action quicker when making decisions. The partnership with eeGeo just adds to this momentum and will create a competitive edge that has never been available before - as part of the collaboration, AMPs platform will be integrated with eeGeos 3D mapping platform to further simplify and streamline the Users experience.



We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with eeGeo, said Neel Naicker, Co-Founder and CEO at AMP Technologies. Mobility, Internet of things, Social Interactions, and actionable real time data is transforming Commercial Real Estate at an amazing speed. With our suite of products and partnership with eeGeo, our collective clients and partners will have unparalleled perspective and a competitive advantage like never before.





eeGeos 3D mapping platform is geo-accurate for both indoor and outdoor environments. It is widely used in the property sector to visualize properties and commercial venues from conception all the way to post-construction stages. Unlike two-dimensional maps, it is able to deliver detailed property information within a bespoke application. Thanks to the partnership, eeGeo will now be able to provide AMP Technologies with the management and analytical tools to monitor the state of any building in real time.





