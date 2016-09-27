(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (September 27, 2016) Starbreeze AB today announced that the
company have entered an agreement with Digital Bros, through its subsidiary 505
Games, an exclusive world-wide retail distribution agreement for the game "RAID:
World War II". The agreement includes the payment of a minimum guarantee amount
of royalties of 4 MUSD. Starbreeze retains the digital distribution rights for
PC and Console.
"We're excitedly following the development progress of RAID and have recently
premiered the game to consumers at PAX West in September. The team received
great feedback and we are psyched to further preview the game at Reboot in
Croatia in November. Bringing in our longstanding partner 505 Games felt natural
when we decided to take RAID to retail for consoles and we're looking forward to
working together again on yet another great title" said Bo Andersson-Klint,
Starbreeze CEO.
Set in the second World War-era, "RAID: World War II" is an action-packed four
player co-op shooter that lets you play as raiders during the war, doing
undercover missions for the allies while stealing Nazi gold. RAID is developed
by Lion Game Lion where Starbreeze is a publishing partner. The game will be
released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in the summer of 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Maeva Sponbergs, EVP of Communication and Head of Investor Relations, Starbreeze
AB
Tel: +46(0)8-209 208, email: ir(at)starbreeze.com
This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00
CET on September 27 2016.
About Starbreeze:
Starbreeze is an independent creator, publisher and distributor of high quality
entertainment products. With studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, the
company creates games and other virtual reality entertainment products, based on
proprietary design and licensed content. Starbreeze's most recent games include
PAYDAY 2, the adrenaline fueled bank robbing co-op game and the upcoming John
Wick VR shooter and survival co-op FPS OVERKILL's The Walking Dead.
Starbreeze has set out to develop truly immersive virtual reality experiences,
by integrating software and hardware in its StarVR head mounted display, to be
produced together with Acer, displaying a unique field of vision and a mission
to bring top-end VR to large audiences. Starbreeze launched StarVR with a VR-
experience at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June 2015, gained by
teaming up with French Infinite Eye. In January 2016, Starbreeze unveiled the
StarCade initiative; centers that invites people to immerse themselves into
premium VR experiences. The first cinematic VR experience "Cockatoo Spritz"
directed by Stephane Barbato, premiered at the 69(th) Cannes Film Festival 2016.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Starbreeze's shares are listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm First North Premier under the tickers STAR A and STAR B with the ISIN-
codes SE0007158928 (A-share) and SE0005992831 (B-share). Remium Nordic is the
company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit
http://www.starbreeze.com, http://www.starvr.com,
http://www.overkillsoftware.com
