STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (September 27, 2016) Starbreeze AB today announced that the

company have entered an agreement with Digital Bros, through its subsidiary 505

Games, an exclusive world-wide retail distribution agreement for the game "RAID:

World War II". The agreement includes the payment of a minimum guarantee amount

of royalties of 4 MUSD. Starbreeze retains the digital distribution rights for

PC and Console.

"We're excitedly following the development progress of RAID and have recently

premiered the game to consumers at PAX West in September. The team received

great feedback and we are psyched to further preview the game at Reboot in

Croatia in November. Bringing in our longstanding partner 505 Games felt natural

when we decided to take RAID to retail for consoles and we're looking forward to

working together again on yet another great title" said Bo Andersson-Klint,

Starbreeze CEO.

Set in the second World War-era, "RAID: World War II" is an action-packed four

player co-op shooter that lets you play as raiders during the war, doing

undercover missions for the allies while stealing Nazi gold. RAID is developed

by Lion Game Lion where Starbreeze is a publishing partner. The game will be

released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in the summer of 2017.

For more information, please contact:



Maeva Sponbergs, EVP of Communication and Head of Investor Relations, Starbreeze

AB

Tel: +46(0)8-209 208, email: ir(at)starbreeze.com



This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00

CET on September 27 2016.



About Starbreeze:

Starbreeze is an independent creator, publisher and distributor of high quality



entertainment products. With studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, the

company creates games and other virtual reality entertainment products, based on

proprietary design and licensed content. Starbreeze's most recent games include

PAYDAY 2, the adrenaline fueled bank robbing co-op game and the upcoming John

Wick VR shooter and survival co-op FPS OVERKILL's The Walking Dead.



Starbreeze has set out to develop truly immersive virtual reality experiences,

by integrating software and hardware in its StarVR head mounted display, to be

produced together with Acer, displaying a unique field of vision and a mission

to bring top-end VR to large audiences. Starbreeze launched StarVR with a VR-

experience at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June 2015, gained by

teaming up with French Infinite Eye. In January 2016, Starbreeze unveiled the

StarCade initiative; centers that invites people to immerse themselves into

premium VR experiences. The first cinematic VR experience "Cockatoo Spritz"

directed by Stephane Barbato, premiered at the 69(th) Cannes Film Festival 2016.



Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Starbreeze's shares are listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm First North Premier under the tickers STAR A and STAR B with the ISIN-

codes SE0007158928 (A-share) and SE0005992831 (B-share). Remium Nordic is the

company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit

http://www.starbreeze.com, http://www.starvr.com,

http://www.overkillsoftware.com









