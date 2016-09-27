Carl Data Solutions Appoints Kevin Marsh as Vice President of Business Development



Mr. Marsh has over 25 years of experience in the water and wastewater-monitoring field including an ownership position at Marsh-McBirney followed by key sales leadership roles at Hach Company and OptiRTC, Inc., two of FlowWorks main hardware solution vendors.



September 26, 2016 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL, Frankfurt: 7C5) (Carl or the Company), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)-based solutions for data integration and business intelligence, is very pleased to appoint sales professional, Mr. Kevin Marsh, as Vice President of Business Development (VP Business Development) and concurrently Vice President of Sales for the Companys subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc.



As VP of Business Development, Mr. Marsh will play an integral role in the expansion of sales of the FlowWorks Application (FlowWorks or the Application) throughout major North American cities and municipalities as well as across multiple new industry verticals targeted at the Utilities sector. Mr. Marsh will be responsible for all business development activities, focusing on commercial matters, including pricing analysis, sales reporting and marketing, benchmarking, commercial and customer strategies and business process improvements of FlowWorks as well as retaining new business in the Internet of Things (IoT) Utilities markets.



Mr. Marsh has an extensive technical sales background that includes roles as Vice President of Sales of Marsh-McBirney, where he led one of the industry's first successful efforts to commercialize an IoT based Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. After transitioning that business model to Hach Company as their Data Delivery Services division and overseeing the services rapid market adoption, Mr. Marsh joined Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start-up OptiRTC, Inc. as their Vice President of Sales and Marketing, further pursuing his passion for bringing disruptive technologies to an otherwise conservative marketplace. In addition, he has held numerous leadership positions in the Water Environment Federation and the American Water Works Association. Mr. Marsh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of Delaware.





Mr. Marsh commented, Carl is at the forefront of what many experts are dubbing the next industrial revolution - the nexus of Industrial IoT, which has the ability, through machine learning and artificial intelligence, to organize and make sense of the enormous amount of data that is generated by sensors of all types, every day. I'm thrilled to be in a position to bring Carl's unique solutions to marketplaces that may not otherwise immediately benefit from breakthrough technologies like FlowWorks. Having spent most of my professional life helping municipalities and utilities companies I see the benefits that we can bring to them with this Application. I am very excited to be part of the Carl team as I know we have a great opportunity in a very important and growing industry.



Greg Johnston, CEO of Carl, commented, We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Marsh to the team. His extensive background in the water and wastewater monitoring field will accelerate our expansion in this market and assist us in introducing our solutions to new industry verticals. As a key member of Carls executive group, Kevin will provide strong leadership and oversight for our sales and marketing team and critical insight into our overall business development strategy.



About FlowWorks



FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.



About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)).



Carls development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carls data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.



On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg JohnstonPresident, Chief Executive Officer, DirectorCarl Data Solutions Inc.



For further information please contact:

Tiffany Tolmie Corporate Communications Carl Data Solutions Inc. Telephone: (778) 379-0275Email: tiffany(at)carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release related to future expansion of sales are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as may, should, will, could, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the ability of the new VP of Business Development to increase sales of FlowWorks in new geographical regions and similar software in new industry verticals, in industries that are themselves expanding, and the strong leadership and oversight that he will bring to the Carl sales and marketing team. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Companys plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: the risk that the Company will be able to carry out its marketing plans and that they will be successful; the effects of government regulation on the Companys business; risks associated with the Companys ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Companys ability to raise additional capital; and other factors beyond the Companys control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Companys business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Companys continuous filings filed from time-to-time with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









