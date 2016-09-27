Calix Unveils the AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node; Disrupts the Economics of Fiber Deployment and Network Operations

(firmenpresse) - Revolutionary intelligent deep fiber access node collapses access and service edge functions into a distributed network architecture eliminating up to 80 percent of headend and central office facilities and associated OPEX



PHILADELPHIA  September 27, 2016  Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), the world leader in subscriber driven access, today introduced the AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node, a revolutionary system designed to collapse access and service edge functions into a distributed network architecture, disrupting the economics of driving PON technology into a fiber deep architecture and dramatically reducing service provider operational costs. Featuring an environmentally hardened, modular deploy anywhere design that can be mounted aerially, on a pole, on a wall, or in a pedestal, the E3-2 is fully upgradable and serviceable, enabling rapid upgrades to 10 gigabits per second (10 Gbps) and higher speed PON technologies in the future.



This first of its kind system establishes a new intelligent strategic location in the network, allowing the E3-2 to move the OLT, routing, and IP policy and accounting functions from the headend or central office toward the subscriber, thereby extending the reach of edge functionality from the data center. This distributed intelligence model, combined with the extended reach of fiber technologies, can catalyze the consolidation of existing facilities  eliminating up to 80 percent  and dramatically alter the existing operational cost structure of service providers. The AXOS E3-2 delivers on the promise of Software Defined Access (SDA). Its always on stateful system allows operators to deploy independently rich software features deep into the network, while using the zero touch activation and nodal management capabilities of AXOS and Activate to simplify system and network management. The E3-2 modular software facilitates virtualized architectures in an SDN multi-vendor, multi-technology environment further reducing operational complexities and providing a rich alternative to D-CCAP.





As gigabit services have become the gold standard in highly competitive broadband markets, service providers of all types are looking for new ways to provision network infrastructure to support gigabit services to meet increasing customer demand, said John Kendall, principal analyst, Connected Home at IHS Markit. Regardless of platform, service providers are increasingly looking to deploy PON deeper into their networks in order to leverage existing last mile access infrastructure and still deliver symmetrical gigabit residential services. Once deployed, an OLT at this point in the network allows the service provider increased flexibility and control over the configuration of their network infrastructure, allowing for a coexistence with remote PHY architecture and network function virtualization.



The E3-2 provides another critical element in delivering the Calix SDA architecture and portfolio. The Calix SDA architecture is aimed at providing a transparent, ubiquitous subscriber experience for business and residential deployments across cable operators, telcos, and a variety of new communications service providers by eradicating the traditional constraints and limitations of the access network while changing the deployment and operational economics of high-demand services. The E3-2 has a number of unique innovations making it an ideal solution for service providers making the transformation to a distributed SDA architecture, including:



 Modularity  Fully field serviceable and upgradeable, the E3-2 delivers any flavor of todays PON technologies to provide gigabit services, while allowing service providers to easily transition to multi-gigabit services using next generation PON technologies, including 10G EPON, in the future.

 Flexible deployment options  With its rugged IP-68 rated aluminum enclosure, the E3-2 can withstand the most challenging operating environments and conditions, and can be mounted virtually anywhere - resulting in projected savings of 50 percent or more in total cost of ownership over cabinet-based solutions. Furthermore, deployment times are dramatically reduced as the E3-2 eliminates many construction challenges associated with cabinet deployments, such as land acquisition and permits.

 Layer 3 services and routing  The E3-2 delivers full layer 3 support allowing it to participate in routed architectures and enforce layer 3 policy and accounting. As a result, the E3-2 system provides unprecedented visibility to the traffic entering the network and enabling subscriber management, including subscriber accounting and the use of policy and filters to prevent network attacks. Featuring layer 2 and layer 3 support, the E3-2 fits naturally into all types of wireline operators.

 Virtualized architecture  The E3-2 provides the ideal form factor for service providers evolving their networks to a common SDN and virtualization architecture. Starting with a feature-rich system upon deployment, service providers can deploy both a common SDN management infrastructure and move specific software components off the E3-2 and up into the cloud. The AXOS platform provides a simple migration path to a complete common SDN and NFV architecture, as physical networks continue to evolve and service providers are faced with developing a common architecture for CCAP, PON, and other technologies in their networks.

 Versatile powering options  The E3-2 support for 60/90VAC powering allows cable operators to snap the E3-2 into their existing outside plant infrastructure. The E3-2 will also support a number of other powering options for a variety of network topologies, including negative 48V DC, commercial AC power, and span powering.



The AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node uniquely combines best-of-breed influence from the industry with the relentless Calix focus on access network innovation, said Michel Langlois, Calix senior vice president of systems products. Today, the E3-2 allows operators to effectively extend the reach of the data center seven-fold and reduce their operational costs by up to 80 percent, while at the same time facilitating the transition to the Software Defined Access revolution of the future. When combined with Compass products like Open Link Cable that allow seamless integration into DOCSIS provisioning systems and existing fiber deep architectures, the E3-2 is unquestionably the transformative vehicle service providers need today to stay ahead of their competition, and the demands of their subscribers.



Calix is offering a video tour of the breakthrough capabilities of the E3-2 Intelligent PON Node as well as more information about its award winning AXOS platform. To learn more about how Calix is accelerating the network transformation efforts of cable operators, visit the Calix booth (#641) at the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, September 26-29.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Calix-Unveils-the-AXOS-E3-2-Intelligent-PON-Node-Disrupts-the-Economics



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

Press Inquiries (International):

Brian Dolby

Proactive PR

+44 (0)7899 914168

brian.dolby(at)proactive-pr.com



Sian Borrill

Proactive PR

+44 (0) 1636 812152

sian.borrill(at)proactive-pr.com



Date: 09/27/2016 - 16:54

Language: English

News-ID 497331

Character count: 7143

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease