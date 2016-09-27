Robert B. Pamplin Jr. Builds Educational Legacy

Successful Entrepreneur Provides Opportunities for Personal Growth and Education Beyond the Classroom

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , one of the nation's most versatile and widely respected businessmen, has dedicated his resources to supporting education for future generations, specifically through the expansion of non-traditional learning opportunities.

A philanthropist, educator, preservationist and author, Pamplin has been an influential contributor to American student education, including long-standing service and support for some of America's top educational institutions. More recently, Pamplin has worked to establish opportunities for personal growth and learning outside of the traditional institutions, setting his sights on making history and art accessible to all.

Pamplin created in 1993 at the site of The Petersburg Breakthrough Battlefield in Dinwiddie Country, Virginia, to preserve the critical aspects of the Civil War and its history. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus offering world-class museums -- including four original antebellum homes -- hands-on experiences and America's premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. The park is open to the public year-round and offers special events, expert talks and tours.

"I believe that we as a society have an obligation to provide an educational foundation to young people that they can build on," said Pamplin. "I'm fortunate to be in a position where I can help students of all ages learn everything from the values of entrepreneurship to the pivotal events that shaped this great country, with the hope that it continues to be shared with future generations."

Over the last 40 years, Pamplin has also meticulously compiled the , an exhibition of singular and exquisite objects that celebrate the artistic heritage of China, the American Indian, Europe, and America, as well as the dramatic history of this nation's founding, its many conflicts, and the rousing story of the Wild West. The collection is available for online viewing, complete with a led by the collection's curators and managers, making it easily available to the public, at no admission cost.

To learn more about Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and his education and historical preservation efforts, please visit .

Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist, and author of 24 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. National and local publications have written of Dr. Pamplin -- "Not since the late Victorians has any person accomplished so much in a...single concentrated life." For more information, visit . For more information about Pamplin's preservation efforts, visit .

Claire Castellanos



503-546-7894

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 497333

Character count: 9669

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Entrepreneur Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr.

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease