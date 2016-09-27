Evans Brewing Company Wins Gold and Silver Medals From World Beer Awards

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Evans Brewing Company (OTCQB: ALES), a southern California based craft beer producer, has been awarded a gold medal and a silver medal by the 2016 World Beer Awards for its Oaklore Brown Ale and Pollen Nation Honey Blonde Ale, respectively, two of the company's core year-round offerings.

Oaklore Brown Ale was honored in the Dark Beer category as the best American Brown Ale brewed in the United States (). Pollen Nation Honey Blonde Ale received the silver medal in the Flavored Beer category for the Honey & Maple Flavored style produced in the U.S. ).

World Beer Awards entrees in eight categories and multiple styles within each category are judged by international jury of experts. Previously, Oaklore Brown Ale and Pollen Nation Honey Blonde both received bronze medals from the 2015 World Beer Awards. For a listing of other awards won by Oaklore and Pollen Nation, please see .

"We are very pleased that our Oaklore Brown Ale and Pollen Nation Honey Blonde have been recognized by the World Beer Awards," said Evan Rapport, Chief Operations Officer for Evans Brewing Company. "These have always been two of our most popular beers, and the most recent awards further validate the quality and drinkability of our year-round offerings."

The company also announced the planned release of two fall beers, "Oktobeerfest" (5.3% ABV, 24 IBUs), the company's Oktoberfest style lager, and "OG Kolsch" (5.2% ABV, 14 IBUs), its Kolsch style ale. Both beers are expected to be available at The Public House, the company's first branded restaurant, expected to open in the coming weeks in downtown Fullerton, California, as well as in other retail outlets within the company's distribution footprint. Release dates for Oktobeerfest and OG Kolsch will be updated at .

"We look forward to introducing Oktobeerfest and OG Kolsch to craft beer consumers in the coming weeks," Mr. Rapport commented. "Customers at The Public House will be among the first to have the opportunity to taste these styles as part of the larger selection of Evans Brewing products we will have at the restaurant."

Evans Brewing Company () develops and distributes premium craft brands including a superior line of lagers and ales that have been honored with over 20 international awards. Operating the oldest brewery in Orange County, California, Evans Brewing supplies restaurants, retailers and beer drinkers across 7 western states. Future plans include the opening of the company's first restaurant/taproom, The Public House by Evans Brewing Company, broader product distribution, and potentially an expansion of the beer brands currently under management. For more information on our beers, please visit . For questions about the company, please email us at .

