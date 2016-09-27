D-Wave Systems Previews 2000-Qubit Quantum System

New Control Features and Early Test Results Being Presented at D-Wave's First Users Conference on September 28, 2016

(firmenpresse) - BURNABY, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- D-Wave Systems Inc., the world's first quantum computing company, today announced details of its most advanced quantum computing system, featuring a new 2000-qubit processor. The announcement is being made at the company's inaugural users group conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The new processor doubles the number of qubits over the previous generation D-Wave 2X system, enabling larger problems to be solved and extending D-Wave's significant lead over all quantum computing competitors. The new system also introduces control features that allow users to tune the quantum computational process to solve problems faster and find more diverse solutions when they exist. In early tests these new features have yielded performance improvements of up to 1000 times over the D-Wave 2X system.

D-Wave's quantum system runs a quantum annealing algorithm to find the lowest points in a virtual energy landscape representing a computational problem to be solved. The lowest points in the landscape correspond to optimal or near-optimal solutions to the problem. The increase in qubit count enables larger and more difficult problems to be solved. The new control features enable the system to find the lowest points more efficiently, and include:

The ability to tune the rate of annealing of individual qubits to enhance application performance;

The ability to sample the state of the quantum computer during the quantum annealing process to power hybrid quantum-classical machine learning algorithms that were not possible before;

The ability to combine quantum processing with classical processing to improve the quality of both optimization and sampling results returned from the system.

"As the only company to have developed and commercialized a scalable quantum computer, we're continuing our record of rapid increases in the power of our systems, now up to 2000 qubits. Our growing user base provides real world experience that helps us design features and capabilities that provide quantifiable benefits," said Jeremy Hilton, senior vice president, Systems at D-Wave. "A good example of this is giving users the ability to tune the quantum algorithm to improve application performance."

"Our focus is on delivering quantum technology for customers in the real world," said Vern Brownell, D-Wave's CEO. "As we scale our processors, we're adding features and capabilities that give users new ways to solve problems. These new features can enable machine learning applications that we believe are not available on classical systems. We are also developing software tools and training the first generation of quantum programmers, which will push forward the development of practical commercial applications for quantum systems."

D-Wave's first users conference is being held on September 28-29 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The conference features speakers from Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the Roswell Park Cancer Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USC and D-Wave, as well as a number of quantum software and services companies.

D-Wave Systems is the first quantum computing company. Its mission is to integrate new discoveries in physics, engineering, manufacturing, and computer science into breakthrough approaches to computation to help solve some of the world's most complex challenges. The company's quantum computers are built using a novel type of superconducting processor that uses quantum mechanics to massively accelerate computation. D-Wave's customers include some of the world's most prominent organizations, including Lockheed Martin, Google, whose system is hosted at NASA's Ames Research Center, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave's U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, California. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base including Bezos Expeditions, BDC Capital, DFJ, Goldman Sachs, Growthworks, Harris & Harris Group, In-Q-Tel, International Investment and Underwriting, and Kensington Partners Limited. For more information, visit:





