Evertz Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Evertz Technologies Limited ("Evertz" or the "Company") (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, held its 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on September 7, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting") and the results of the voting are as follows:

Election of Directors

A total of 59,797,585 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. The seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been voted 'for' and withheld from voting in respect of each director nominee had a ballot been called and, with respect to votes withheld, as a percentage of votes represented at the Meeting:

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by show of hands.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultrahigh definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation of previously manual processes.

Contacts:


Evertz Technologies Limited
Anthony Gridley
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335 7580



More information:
http://www.evertz.com



Date: 09/27/2016 - 15:06
Evertz Technologies Limited
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO


