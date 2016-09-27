UCI Division of Continuing Education Unveils State-of-the-Art New Facility

LEED-Certified Platinum Building Now Open for Fall Enrollment, Bringing Expanded Services and High-Tech Capabilities for Professional, Continuing Education and Open Education

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- announces that its state-of-the-art instructional and collaborative facility is now open. Located on the east side of the UCI campus, the five-story, eco-efficient facility boasts more than 75,000 square feet dedicated to continuing education courses and programs, and specialized events.

The completion of the new building -- which broke ground in October 2015 -- follows another significant milestone for the school: the renaming of the school to its new, more encompassing and forward-thinking name, UCI Division of Continuing Education. According to Gary W. Matkin, Ph.D., who has served as dean of the continuing education division since 2001, these two milestones reflect a strong momentum for the school and for what he calls the "60-year curriculum" -- a pursuit of lifelong learning.

"The UCI Division of Continuing Education has established its reputation for innovation and dedication to our community of continuing education students by providing relevant and easily-accessible curriculum for graduates, members of the community and beyond," said Matkin. "Our new facility brings together the best tools, resources and technology helping us to expand our services and build upon the school's legacy of providing decades of excellence to working professionals and students at the local, regional and global levels."

Certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program at the highest level -- platinum, the UCI DCE facility incorporates leading-edge eco-efficiency construction and features that use less water and energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The USGBC performs third-party verification using technical experts to determine if the building has met LEED standards and meets the highest levels of quality and integrity. The UCI DCE structure boast many eco-efficient elements including LED lighting in 100 percent of the factures; 220, 250W solar panels; cool membrane roofing that reduces cooling load and building heat effect; in-room sensors that adjust lighting, heating and air conditioning based on occupancy; low flow plumbing; and bottle-fill stations at drinking fountains with a digital counter that tracks how many plastic bottles it saves.

Located at 510 E. Peltason Drive on the UCI campus, the building's notable features include:

Expansive Learning Facilities: 23 classrooms housing up to 770 students, including two computer classrooms, one high-tech classroom, and technology to support remote instruction and learning.

On-site Faculty Accommodations: Office space for 200 staff members as well as workspace for international instructors.

Ample Collaborative Space: Conference rooms and central gathering areas equipped with outlets to foster a connected environment.

Media Facilities: Soundproof recording booth and separate media room with green screen technology.

Event and Lounge Spaces: A 3,000 square-foot ballroom, an outdoor plaza, and an on-site coffee shop.

Comfort Features: Automatic air quality monitoring tracks temperature, dew point, particulates and CO2 levels and adjusts as needed.

Serving the Orange County community and beyond since 1962, UCI Division of Continuing Education offers learning opportunities to more than 15,000 students worldwide each year. The Division offers a wide spectrum of courses and programs to local, regional and global constituencies online, on-campus and on-site. Academic programs include professional certificate and specialized studies programs, and free, open educational resources through the UCI Open initiative.

For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit . To learn more about the new building, visit .

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education provides open enrollment learning opportunities, serving adult students online, at the UCI campus, and at employer sites nationally and worldwide. Since 1962, the UCI Division of Continuing Education has offered open enrollment learning opportunities to the Orange County community, providing open access to the resources of the university, through certificate and specialized studies programs () and free, open educational resources (). Connect with UCI Division of Continuing Education on the institution's .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

UCI Division of Continuing Education

