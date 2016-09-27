Workday Delivers a Personalized, Immersive Learning Experience With Workday Learning

Workday Learning Sets New Bar With Next-Level Video and User-Generated Content Capabilities for Greater Employee Engagement

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for and , today announced the availability of , an application that offers a personalized, meaningful learning experience for organizations to encourage career development at every stage of the employee lifecycle. Leveraging a consumer-like approach with recommendations and leading-edge video and user-generated content capabilities, Workday is reimagining professional learning to help companies improve employee engagement. Built into the core of Workday's unified suite of applications, including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management, Workday Learning extends customers' ability to cultivate their workforces and enables them to better align employee development and workforce productivity to drive better business outcomes -- all in a single system.

Today's constant rate of change and disruption has forced companies and institutions to reinvent themselves in order to keep pace, prompting a transformation of people, cultures, and entire organizations into adaptable enterprises. Workday Learning was created to meet the evolving needs of organizations and employees with a personalized approach to learning and development, similar to the experiences sought out with consumer technologies. With greater parity between personal and professional learning, people can learn at work as they do in their everyday lives in a more engaged and productive manner. As a result, employees can benefit from broadened skillsets, additional growth opportunities, and greater control of their career paths while organizations become more change-ready and able to retain their best people and close talent gaps, ultimately boosting their bottom line.

Customers using Workday Learning, including early adopters , , , , Group, and , benefit from:

: Utilizing the latest collaboration and social learning technologies, Workday empowers people to consume as well as create and share content anywhere, any time, and on any device. By doing something as simple as shooting and sharing a video tutorial using their smartphone, employees can foster a more interactive community that promotes learning, teaching, and coaching across all levels within the workforce.

: Because it's unified with Workday HCM, Workday Learning is interconnected with all of an organization's people practices and can recognize individuals and recommend content based on their preferences and topics of interest. Workday anticipates the evolution of the system to encompass the ability to make recommendations based on an employee's current role and their career goals. For example, a person preparing for her first management role would receive a notification when a new management seminar opens up for registration. Later, once that same employee is promoted, the system could automatically push relevant content such as new video-based management training and coaching tips to her in order to support development in this area.

: Workday takes the complexity out of video so users can focus on creating and sharing content. With unlimited storage, a smart video player that supports standards like HTTP live streaming (HLS), and a cloud infrastructure that encodes, stores, and streams video via a top-tier global content delivery network, Workday Learning ensures the highest quality video experience. It also supports existing packaged learning content in SCORM and AICC formats. As an example, in a few clicks, new employees can learn about their company's core values by watching a short video created by colleagues, on any device -- all without streaming delays.

: Workday's campaign management leverages system data to push required and relevant content to targeted employee groups. For example, HR leaders can create a learning campaign for managers leading teams with remote workers, ensuring that they have the relevant resources and communication training needed to effectively guide and motivate individuals from afar.

: Workday Learning makes it possible to measure the ROI and effectiveness of learning activities for better alignment with business priorities. For example, after a new manager development course has finished, business leaders can track manager effectiveness by capturing upward feedback from teams in the following months to gauge the impact and value of that learning experience, and then determine if it's worthwhile to run the program again for others.

"With Workday Learning, we are delivering an application unlike any other -- one that goes beyond compliance and accreditation to provide a high-quality, consumer experience that encourages social sharing and collaboration," said Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president, products, Workday. "At the same time, our rich context allows organizations to create data-driven learning experiences that can predictively steer employees toward content that helps them grow. For the learner this means continuous development and enrichment, and for the business, the evolution of workplace learning from a cost center to a growth engine."

"Adding learning to our existing investment in Workday's financial and HR suite provides us with a robust, unified system that will help us further connect employee development with strategic goals that drive the business forward, enhance our suite of total rewards, and reinforce our culture of accountability, agility, integrity, and growth," said Wendy Walker, director, HR Portals, eLearning & Innovation, Unum Group. "We are committed to the personal and professional development of our employees so that they thrive and can deliver for our customers when they need us most. By encouraging career growth and creating new opportunities for our people, Workday Learning will help us sustain the competitive edge that enables Unum to be the leading provider of employee benefits products and services."

"To support our colleagues in today's changing environment, we needed to re-ignite learning as an essential and daily quality of the employee experience," said Louisa Fryer, group development manager, TalkTalk. "Workday allows us to do this in a way that's mobile, modern, engaging, and impactful."

"We needed a learning system that could meet the social and digital expectations of today's workforce, while still fulfilling our basic organizational needs for compliance," said Mark Newsome, director of corporate human resources, McKee Foods. "Workday Learning has very effectively married the consumer world with the necessary and contemporary aspects of learning, and utilizes our rich data in Workday HCM to create an entirely new experience that will help our people advance and adapt to new roles and projects. With Workday Learning, I am confident our employees will be able to better develop their careers and grow with the company, and as a result, McKee Foods will be better equipped to drive our business forward."

"In today's dynamic business environment, organizational success is heavily influenced by employee engagement," said Josh Bersin, principal, Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To drive that engagement, we're seeing a big shift in the market as solution providers try to make learning more compelling through discovery and personalization, with a wider variety of content in formats popular in our consumer lives, such as video and mobile. By bringing on-demand video learning, user-generated content, campaigns, and intelligent recommendations to the enterprise, Workday is well positioned to help make workplace learning a far more personal, engaging, and exciting experience for employees."

is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for and . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2016 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Samantha Sok

Workday

+1 (415) 432-3038





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3060515



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 15:05

Language: English

News-ID 497342

Character count: 9669

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Workday, Inc.

Stadt: PLEASANTON, CA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease