Gifts for Chocoholics This Christmas

Christmas is the busiest time for chocolate retailers, so stock up on products that make great gifts for children, friends, and relatives.

(firmenpresse) - Chocolate is a fail-safe gift because it is sold in so many different forms and flavours. More money is normally spent on chocolate in December than any other time of the year, both because customers buy chocolate products as gifts for loved ones and also to share in the house at family occasions. We have handpicked the best chocolate supplies for a number of key demographics to help keep you well-stocked this Christmas.



For the Children



Christmas often results in a chocolaty overload for children whose pockets and stockings are stuffed with treats  and why shouldnt they be? Here are a few ideas for chocolate stocking-fillers that rushed parents can buy in bulk.



Chocolotol offer a range of gift packs with individually-wrapped chocolates, in the shape of Santas, Jingle Bears and nutcrackers among others, for moments of bite-sized pleasure. What stocking would be complete without a net of gold coins or a Santa medallion? The Dutch brand Gina are famous for their beautifully-crafted gold coins; we stock their 100mm coin, embossed with a smiling Santa.



For the Relatives



We have been raving about Schokolat recently. Their novelty chocolate masterpieces are incredibly realistic and provide a thoughtful gift for any relatives with a particular passion. For example, a green-fingered granny might enjoy a pair of edible secateurs, or an artistic nephew could love a paint-spattered brush.



You could craft a corner in the shop for the boozy auntie with Anton Bergs chocolate cocktails next to Schokolats chocolate wing corkscrew, or you could stack up Weiblers collection of chocolate game controllers, tablets and smartphones for a gadget-loving teenager. Novelty items such as these are great at reminding busy shoppers that this would be a great present for so-and-so, so its a good idea to place them somewhere prominent in your retail space.



For the Connoisseurs



Christmas is the perfect time for a luxury-loving chocoholic to indulge in some truly decadent chocolate supplies. We stock a number of brands who offer sumptuous, high-quality chocolates in beautiful seasonal packaging. Ko-Koá, for example, sell their exquisite truffles  which are available in seasonal flavours such as as Irish cream and mulled wine and pink Marc du Champagne  in attractive cracker-shaped boxes.





We also stock a range of luxurious sharing chocolates that will melt in the mouth of any chocoholic this Christmas. La Suissas hat box of assorted treats is perfect for sharing and could be left out on a sideboard to receive admiring comments from visitors throughout the festive season!



Make sure you stock up your chocolate supplies well in advance of the Christmas rush this year. Check out our 2016 Christmas brochure or give one of our friendly customer advisers a call if you are looking for more festive inspiration.





