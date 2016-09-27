Why Don't We Protect Our Data Like the Secret Service Protects the President

Illumio's Head of Cybersecurity Strategy to Speak at Structure Security Conference

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , the Adaptive Security Company, today announced that Nathaniel Gleicher, the company's Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, is speaking at the Structure Security Conference. In its first year, Structure Security is the gathering place for information security professionals, tech industry leaders, business executives, security vendors and investors to discuss the importance of security as part of the ever-increasing reliance on technology in our digital world.

If the president is like the ultimate high-value asset, what proactive and reactive strategies for protecting the president can be applied to cybersecurity? Gleicher will draw from his experience as a Director for Cybersecurity Policy at the White House's National Security Council to address this question today at 12:10 p.m. PT. His talk will show four ways cybersecurity experts can apply the Secret Service's strategies to their own data centers and cloud environments.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Illumio

September 27, 2016

12:10 pm PT

Structure Security 2016

September 27-28, 2016

The Golden Gate Club, San Francisco, Calif.

More information about Gleicher's presentation and the conference is available at .

Illumio delivers adaptive security for every computing environment, protecting the 80 percent of data center and cloud traffic missed by the perimeter. The company's Adaptive Security Platform visualizes application traffic and delivers continuous, scalable, and dynamic policy and enforcement to every bare-metal server, VM, container, and VDI within data centers and public clouds. Using Illumio, enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, Plantronics, Salesforce, King Entertainment, NetSuite, and Creative Artists Agency have achieved secure application and cloud migration, environmental segmentation, compliance, and high-value application protection from breaches and threats with no changes to applications or infrastructure. For more information, visit or follow .

