TokBox Demonstrates Power of Embedded Communications for Healthcare at Health 2.0 10th Annual Fall Conference 2016

WebRTC Platform Leader to Showcase Advances in Real-Time Communications at Health Technology Event

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , a Telefónica company, today announced it will be demonstrating its leading WebRTC platform at the 2016 in Silicon Valley, highlighting innovative companies embedding real-time communications into web and mobile healthcare applications. The conference, held September 25-28, is the premier showcase and catalyst event for the advancement of new health technologies.

At the conference TokBox will also be showcasing its , which accelerates the development of telehealth applications with embedded communications. With the global telehealth industry growing at nearly a year, the TokBox Telehealth Accelerator will further enhance remote health services, ensuring all communications are secure and encrypted, HIPAA compliant and Safe Harbour-certified as well as easy to embed into EHR and EMR systems.

The Telehealth Accelerator is part of TokBox's OpenTok Platform, a global cloud platform for embedding real-time video, voice, messaging and collaboration experiences into websites and, applications. Built on top of WebRTC, the scalable, customizable platform gives companies the creative freedom to develop any video interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

"WebRTC is opening up a world of opportunity in healthcare. Services such as on-demand health advice, video diagnostics, real-time medical collaboration and telepresence robots are freeing up doctors rooms and relieving the burden of rising healthcare costs. We're proud to showcase some truly inspiring, engaging and potentially life changing applications of embedded communications in healthcare that TokBox is enabling. We're looking forward to taking part in an event that inspires innovation in this industry."

TokBox's OpenTok platform is powering a growing number of healthcare applications, particularly in telehealth, where companies are leveraging WebRTC to embed real-time communications into web and mobile-based solutions to offer services such as virtual consultations, video diagnostics, home-based care and monitoring, and personal emergency response systems. These include Calgary Scientific's -- a diagnostic and medical imaging collaboration software; -- a telehealth company offering remote care and monitoring; and Kubi from , a telepresence robot used to connect doctors and patients remotely, all of which will be demonstrated at Health 2.0.

Driven by technology platforms such as OpenTok, the telehealth industry is undergoing rapid growth with the global telehealth market set to reach . As healthcare costs continue to rise, in order to access affordable care.

TokBox, a Telefónica company, develops and operates the OpenTok Platform, making it fast and easy to embed live video, voice, messaging and screen sharing into websites, mobile applications and services. The scalable, customizable platform gives users the creative freedom to develop any video and voice interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

The first platform to incorporate support for WebRTC, OpenTok caters to enterprises, entrepreneurs and developers with powerful APIs and a global cloud infrastructure. OpenTok has been used to add video communications to more than 100,000 services by companies including Mozilla, Major League Baseball, Valspar, Bridgestone Golf, Diet Coke, Ford, Doritos and Double Robotics. For more information visit

Comments on this PressRelease