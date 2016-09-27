Marias Technology Becomes AAIS Alliance Partner

Marias Will Provide Insurance-Technology Services to AAIS Member Companies

(firmenpresse) - COVINGTON, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing, project management, integrations, implementation, hosting services, and more to the insurance industry, has joined AAIS as an Alliance Partner, effective September 26.

"We're very excited about this partnership with AAIS," said R. Christopher Haines, EVP and COO of Marias Technology. "We welcome the opportunity to help AAIS members with their implementations and the other insurance-technology challenges that typically cause them stress. This is a terrific arrangement for all parties involved."

"Marias was selected to become an Alliance Partner because of their experience with policy administration support in the P&C industry, their history of success, and their knowledge of AAIS products," said Truman Esmond, VP of Member Engagement and Technology for AAIS. "They'll provide effective and affordable support for our customers to adopt and implement AAIS programs seamlessly."

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, offers insurance technology services to small to mid-sized insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to software hosting and management services, as well as IT management on-demand. For more information, please visit , email , or call 866-611-2212.

Established in 1931, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its member companies. AAIS offers innovative products including standardized policy forms, program rules, and loss costs for rate making for 34 lines of business, industry leadership in research and data development, and unrivaled customer service, value, and efficiency. Over 700 insurance carriers, including most of the largest national carriers, rely on AAIS. For more information, contact Melanie Howard at .

JoAnna Bennett

860-333-5009

Marias Technology

