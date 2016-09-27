McChip Resources Inc.: Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- McChip Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MCS) announces that it has granted stock options to directors and employees of the Company to purchase up to 400,000 common shares, in aggregate

("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share, the closing price of the Common Shares on September 26, 2016, expiring on September 25, 2021. The current number of issued and outstanding Common Shares is approximately 5,660,096. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"), under which a maximum of 560,000 Common Shares are reserved for issuance. Following the grant of such options, a further 160,000 Common Shares will be available for issuance under the Plan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Edward G. Dumond

Corporate Secretary

McChip Resources Inc.

416 364-2173

McChip Resources Inc.

