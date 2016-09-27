Media Advisory: Minister Chagger to Deliver Remarks During the Sixth Americas Competitiveness Exchange

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism, will be participating in the sixth Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) in Waterloo. She will welcome ACE participants to Waterloo in the morning. She will also deliver a keynote address during the evening reception, touching on shared goals of entrepreneurship, education and innovation, as well as the strength of diversity.

