Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Chagger to Deliver Remarks During the Sixth Americas Competitiveness Exchange

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism, will be participating in the sixth Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) in Waterloo. She will welcome ACE participants to Waterloo in the morning. She will also deliver a keynote address during the evening reception, touching on shared goals of entrepreneurship, education and innovation, as well as the strength of diversity.

Contacts:
James Fitz-Morris
Director of Communications
Office of the Minister of Small Business and Tourism
343-291-2700

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



Date: 09/27/2016 - 16:20
Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


