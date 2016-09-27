Free Right Angle OTG Cable for Galaxy Note 7 S7 etc Launch New Arrival

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



To celebrate the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 7, wavertec.com (e-mail: sales(at)wavertec.com) has just announced an attractive offer. From now until 17 Oct 2016, you will get a free right angle OTG cable (enter discount code otbotg3878 on check out) when you purchase anything from them. I have personally played on this little nice gadget. Its so simple and useful. This allows me to read the USB thumb drive with my Galaxy Note 7. The connector is a little long so that this adapter is protective case compatible. You MUST remember to enter the discount code otbotg3878 on check out. The screen will show only USD0.01 discount, but your order will come with the OTG cable automatically.



wavertec is a trade mark of electronic peripheral. They are specialized on USB 3.0 Cable, computer adapter cable, cell phone cables. I believe you will find something useful by taking a look at their website. I have bought from them the Short USB 3.0 extension cable male to female from them. I need to plug and unplug from the USB port. With this cable, I won't worry this habit would harm my USB port of the PC. Another item I like in their shop is the LED Light Micro USB Cable. I am using it inside my car. Since it lights up when connected to USB power, I can easily find it inside the dark compartment.



Hope everyone can enjoy the their new cell phones!



Media Contact:

Joe William

Company Name: Waver Technology Limited

Address: B5-3, 29/F, Legend Tower, No.7,

Shing Yip St., Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 34665890

Website: https://www.wavertec.com/

E-mail: sales(at)wavertec.com



###





More information:

http://https://www.wavertec.com/



PressRelease by

Waver Technology Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 18:33

Language: English

News-ID 497360

Character count: 1737

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Waver Technology Limited

Ansprechpartner: Joe William

Stadt: Kowloon

Telefon: +852 34665890



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease