Free Right Angle OTG Cable for Galaxy Note 7 S7 etc Launch New Arrival

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

To celebrate the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 7, wavertec.com (e-mail: sales(at)wavertec.com) has just announced an attractive offer. From now until 17 Oct 2016, you will get a free right angle OTG cable (enter discount code otbotg3878 on check out) when you purchase anything from them. I have personally played on this little nice gadget. Its so simple and useful. This allows me to read the USB thumb drive with my Galaxy Note 7. The connector is a little long so that this adapter is protective case compatible. You MUST remember to enter the discount code otbotg3878 on check out. The screen will show only USD0.01 discount, but your order will come with the OTG cable automatically.

wavertec is a trade mark of electronic peripheral. They are specialized on USB 3.0 Cable, computer adapter cable, cell phone cables. I believe you will find something useful by taking a look at their website. I have bought from them the Short USB 3.0 extension cable male to female from them. I need to plug and unplug from the USB port. With this cable, I won't worry this habit would harm my USB port of the PC. Another item I like in their shop is the LED Light Micro USB Cable. I am using it inside my car. Since it lights up when connected to USB power, I can easily find it inside the dark compartment.

Hope everyone can enjoy the their new cell phones!

Media Contact:
Joe William
Company Name: Waver Technology Limited
Address: B5-3, 29/F, Legend Tower, No.7,
Shing Yip St., Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Tel: +852 34665890
Website: https://www.wavertec.com/
E-mail: sales(at)wavertec.com

http://https://www.wavertec.com/



frankiedyer21
09/27/2016
Language: English
Firma: Waver Technology Limited
Ansprechpartner: Joe William Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Kowloon
Telefon: +852 34665890

