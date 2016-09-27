PALFINGER P 250 BK - Working easily and safely

(PresseBox) - Light, safe and time-saving ? the new P 250 BK access platform from the PALFINGER Light class. Not only do the workman basket and the telescope system with aluminium extrusion profiles keep the weight of the P 250 BK low, they also make it extremely robust. Thanks to the stabiliser control (unique in this segment) with particularly easy operating logic, working safely and efficiently is guaranteed.

Lighter and more stable thanks to aluminium

The aluminium telescope system is now the trademark of the PALFINGER Light class. The aluminium telescope systems are lighter than steel telescopes. The high wall strength that this makes possible ensures maximum stability. In addition to the reduced weight, the telescope from this model has the highest outreach in this class, of 16.9 metres as well as a working height of 24.7 metres. Work below ground level and driving the vehicle with an upright jib are perfectly possible with the P 250 BK, just as they were with the tried-and-tested P 210 BK in the past. Thanks to the stable lightweight design, the platform can be installed on a Euro 6 chassis with a permissible total weight of 3.5 tonnes, including the driver, and even with a front seat passenger.

In addition to the telescope system, the P 250 BK workman basket is also made of aluminium: new, larger aluminium square profiles make the workman basket 68% more rigid and robust than in the previous model. The hydraulic control block ensures a more efficient hydraulic system that prevents noise and reduces fuel costs.



Stabiliser control allows time-saving operation

The user-friendly automated positioning system with axis ground clearance monitoring and automatic levelling of the platform is a standard feature in many PALFINGER models. In response to the major success in the premium and jumbo series and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from PALFINGER customers, the stabiliser control (as seen in the premium and jumbo class) has been added at the base to these functions in the P 250 BK. This means that, from now on, users do not necessarily have to be in the workman basket in order to stabilise the machine. After leaving the vehicle, they quite simply move it into the required stabiliser configuration by means of a separate control panel on the step. This makes for easier and more time-efficient operation.





Maximum safety

When it comes to safety, the P 250 BK really comes into its own: stop valves on all hydraulic cylinders prevent the platform from falling down in the event of hose breakage. In addition, four skid-resistant safety plates with grips on the base frame and an anti-squeeze protection function combined with the knee rail in the basket ensure maximum safety during work with the access platform.



Furthermore, an optional display is available for operating the P 250 BK. This allows the speed or the start?up and brake ramps to be changed to meet individual needs, for example. The films on the buttons on the control panel are easy to clean and can be easily replaced on demand. This ensures optimum usage of the machine and guarantees the very highest level of working comfort for the operators.



Thanks to the 2007/46/EC European type approval, proper and unproblematic approval is guaranteed in all EU countries.



The new Palfinger P 250 BK will celebrate its world première at the IAA in Hanover and is available now.



For many years PALFINGER has been one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles and in the maritime field. As a multinational group headquartered in Salzburg, the Company, which has approx. 8,995 employees, generated total sales of approx. EUR 1,229.9 million in 2015.

The Group has production and assembly facilities in Europe, in North and South America, as well as in Asia. The pillars of corporate strategy comprise innovation and the further internationalization as well as the growing flexibility of products, services and processes. PALFINGER is regarded not only as the market leader, but also the technology leader, in the global market for hydraulic loader cranes. PALFINGER is always in proximity to its customers due to its over 5,000 sales and services centres located in over 130 countries across all continents.





Company information / Profile:

For many years PALFINGER has been one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles and in the maritime field. As a multinational group headquartered in Salzburg, the Company, which has approx. 8,995 employees, generated total sales of approx. EUR 1,229.9 million in 2015.

The Group has production and assembly facilities in Europe, in North and South America, as well as in Asia. The pillars of corporate strategy comprise innovation and the further internationalization as well as the growing flexibility of products, services and processes. PALFINGER is regarded not only as the market leader, but also the technology leader, in the global market for hydraulic loader cranes. PALFINGER is always in proximity to its customers due to its over 5,000 sales and services centres located in over 130 countries across all continents.





PressRelease by

PALFINGER AG

Date: 09/27/2016 - 17:30

Language: English

News-ID 497361

Character count: 4539

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PALFINGER AG

Stadt: Bergheim





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease