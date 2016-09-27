F-Secure Brings Total Security and Privacy to Consumers

New F-Secure Offering Provides Internet Security and Virtual Private Network Applications With a Single Subscription

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- F-Secure, a European cyber security company, is bringing consumers complete security and privacy protection with their latest offering. combines F-Secure's award-winning internet security and virtual private network (VPN) products into a single subscription that gives consumers comprehensive protection for their personal information and devices, even when sending information online.

F-Secure total security and privacy combines F-Secure SAFE and F-Secure Freedome into a single subscription. F-Secure SAFE is a multi-device internet security suite designed to protect the devices that people count on. Freedome is a VPN that gives people a hassle-free way to encrypt their communications over public Wi-Fi, change their virtual location to access geo-blocked websites and streaming services, and block malicious websites and online tracking attempts.

According to , Security Advisor, F-Secure, packaging the capabilities offered by these products into a single offering is a logical way to make comprehensive protection more affordable to people and families with a number of different devices. "I, and I think most people, have a cross-platform household -- I use several different devices with different operating systems on a daily basis. Buying separate products to protect iOS, Windows, Macs and whatever else isn't just expensive, but it means you have to get used to different pieces of software designed to do the same thing. So bundling protective measures into packages to run on different devices is more economical and more user friendly, both of which are good for security."

While F-Secure SAFE and Freedome remain different products (and can still be purchased separately), many of their features supplement each other to offer more comprehensive security than the products offer on their own. Some recent improvements to the two pieces of software include:

Silent upgrades that ensure software is automatically updated with the latest capabilities (SAFE PC)

Parental controls now available on all supported platforms (SAFE)

Improved installation on all platforms (SAFE)

Ability to create Wi-Fi hotspots with Android devices while VPN is turned on (Freedome)

Additionally, improvements to My F-Secure -- SAFE's online portal -- offer improved visibility to the status and protection history of the different devices running SAFE.

"Offering people award-winning internet security and VPN apps in a single subscription makes getting the best protection in the world easy and practical," said , Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing, F-Secure. "People know there are risks that come with being online but don't understand the actual threats, so offering this caliber of protection lets people enjoy life online without worrying about things like ransomware infections or exposing their passwords to hackers spying on Wi-Fi traffic. Plus, it makes it easy to protect and control devices used by kids or other family members, which is a great benefit for families."

is now available for a free trial through F-Secure's e-store, and supports Windows PCs, Macs, and Android and iOS devices. Annual subscriptions start at EUR79.99 for 3 devices, and can be extended up to 25 devices.

F-Secure is a European cyber security company with decades of experience in defending enterprises and consumers against everything from opportunistic ransomware infections to advanced cyber attacks. Its comprehensive set of services and award-winning products use F-Secure's patented security innovations and sophisticated threat intelligence to protect tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

