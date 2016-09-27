Anaheim GardenWalk Supports the Eclectic Orange County Arts Scene With Art on the Walk Event Beginning October 14th

Multi-Sensory Event Features Live Music, Dancers and More -- Highlighting Artists From Local Universities, Art Associations and Schools

(firmenpresse) - ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , a premier entertainment and dining destination in Orange County, today announced the launch of Art on the Walk, an exciting new program that will give back to the community by showcasing the work of local artists throughout the property. A special launch event on October 14, 2016 kicks off Art on the Walk and will feature live music performances and memorable artwork spanning various mediums including paintings, sculptures, photography, glass work, film memorabilia and more.

Artists from nearby nonprofit organizations, schools and universities, and others will display their work throughout Anaheim GardenWalk's spaces. During the display period, artists can dynamically modify or replace their pieces in order to present fresh looks to visitors, and guests can contact artists with interest in purchasing displayed artwork.

Artist participants to date include: Artists Republic Gallery, students and teachers from Fairmont Private Schools, Chapman University, the Anaheim Elementary School District, and the Anaheim Family YMCA in collaboration with 'Stamp Pop', Anaheim Art Association, Downtown Anaheim Association, Squared Co., and Melina Ahmadzadeh, Graphic Design & Illustration. Of special note is a collection shown by Mike Stanley and Alyja Kalinich featuring the works of noted Russian painter, Nicolay Paskevich.

"We take pride in consistently supporting our community through events such as Art on the Walk," says Robin Weeks-Wynne, senior director of marketing & tourism at Anaheim GardenWalk. "This program brings exposure to the arts to our local community and creates a unique and memorable experience for our guests -- further establishing Anaheim GardenWalk as a premier Orange County entertainment destination."

Musical entertainment during the opening event on Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m., will include performances by Sean Oliu, a 14-year-old artist from Anaheim who competed and advanced to be one of six finalists on the NBC/Telemundo program La Voz Kids, the Spanish language version of The Voice, Anaheim Elementary School District, an acoustic set presented by House of Blues and a live four-piece band, My Guilty Pleasures, featuring rock and R&B classics.

For more information about Anaheim GardenWalk's Art on the Walk and other exciting upcoming events, please visit . With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or email .

: Anaheim GardenWalk is a 460,000-square-foot outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment destination situated in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District just steps from the Disneyland® Resort, Anaheim Convention Center, and a short drive from Angel Stadium and Honda Center. Anaheim GardenWalk is home to a distinctive collection of popular restaurants, vibrant nightlife, trendy shops, an upscale bowling lounge and fun family events. New exciting happenings are well underway at Anaheim GardenWalk, including the addition of outstanding restaurants, entertainment venues and retail shops. Upon completion of the redevelopment, Anaheim GardenWalk will provide a one-of-a-kind guest experience and a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors. .

