Inscape Announces 2016 Annual Meeting Voting Results

(firmenpresse) - HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Inscape (TSX: INQ) announced voting results from its 2016 annual meeting of shareholders ("the meeting") held on September 8, 2016.
The total number of votes represented at the meeting is 60,637,455 being 97.03% of the total 62,493,630 votes attached to Class B Subordinated Voting Shares and Class A Multiple Voting Shares.
The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of Shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company's by-laws.
About Inscape
Inscape has supported the evolution of the workspace since 1888. Their versatile portfolio of systems, storage, walls and seating products addresses the diverse needs of today's office with solutions stand the test of time - built to last and inherently flexible. Dedicated to delivering innovative solutions with care and expertise, Inscape is here to help you make life at work better.
Discover more at inscapesolutions.com
