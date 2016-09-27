JCM Global's Game-Changing FUZION(TM) Technology Brings Potential for Each Slot Machine to Conduct Lottery, Race & Sports, Promotional Couponing, Currency Exchange and Tax Form Transactions

Transformative Technology Makes Debut at G2E 2016, Booth #4039

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Everything you thought a slot machine could do has changed. That's because industry-leading transaction supplier JCM Global has unleashed the power of its new and transformative FUZION technology, bringing with it heretofore unimagined potential, flexibility and profitability to the casino floor.

With FUZION, each slot machine could become a multi-line profit center with the potential to vend and redeem lottery tickets and race & sports betting; facilitate Daily Fantasy Sports wagering; conduct cross-enterprise promotional couponing; enable real-time currency exchanges; and streamline tax forms processes.

FUZION also includes Mobile I/O technology. This allows casinos with legacy, reel spinners, or any games without picture-in-picture to use FUZION, by enabling the player to connect with the game via smartphone through JCM's Intelligent Bezel. This technology expands the FUZION potential to all types of slot machines.

"We're taking out-of-the-box thinking to a new level by connecting the iVIZION® bill validator and GEN5 printer to the casino management system, and unleashing dramatically more processing power and flexible functionality," said JCM Global Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Tom Nieman. "With FUZION, operators can work with their existing CMS provider to have the ability to re-think everything, connecting more profitability to the floor and increase player convenience."

FUZION has the potential to unleash many game-changing features, including:

Sell and redeem lottery tickets at each and every EGM and even trigger promotional messages before large lottery jackpot draws, allowing players to use existing credits or conduct a standalone purchase.

With FUZION, each EGM could be used to place race and/or sports bets and print a standard wager ticket. FUZION also gives casinos the ability to enable Fantasy Sports betting, their own or a third party's.

Ties the enterprise together with system-generated promotions, instantly delivered right to the player, including drawings, collectible promotions, F&B offers, special events and carded or uncarded player outreach.

The iVIZION bill validator accepts the world's currencies, and FUZION empowers multiple currency acceptance, with exchange rates that could be preset or could be real-time.

Print system-generated tax forms and deliver required documentation to the customer while the back-end system stores the signature forms and data that needs to be delivered to the IRS.

With FUZION, JCM has unleashed the power of "what if..." Connect with the future in JCM's booth #4039 at G2E 2016, because one connection will change everything.

JCM Global is the world's leading transaction technologies supplier for the banking, retail, kiosk and gaming industries. With unsurpassed service and support, JCM Global is trusted by operators, manufacturers and integrators on six continents. Its extensive line of award-winning products set global standards with ground-breaking peripheral transaction components, innovate digital media hardware and the systems to tie them together. For more information, visit .

Image Available:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez



Steinbeck Communications





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3057874



PressRelease by

JCM Global

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 497368

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: JCM Global

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease