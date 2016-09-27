       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


National Design Competition Underway for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism - Canada, a Land of Refuge

ID: 497369
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, invites teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals to submit their credentials and examples of prior work to the Request for Qualifications for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism - Canada, a Land of Refuge. Information on making a submission can be found on the page. The deadline for submission is October 11, 2016.

This first phase of the design competition will evaluate qualifications and put up to five teams on a short list; the second phase-the Request for Proposals-will invite these finalists to develop their design concepts. The public will be invited to review the finalists' proposals before a design is chosen.

This memorial will recognize our country's international role as a place of refuge for people fleeing injustice and persecution and honour the millions who suffered under communist regimes.

Quotes

"Great public monuments are moving and engaging. If you are a design professional with expertise in turning concepts, ideas and emotions into tangible, visible experiences, I encourage you to submit your credentials to work on this important memorial. The design competition marks the next important step in making this national memorial a reality."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We appreciate the commitment of Minister Joly, who has worked closely with the Canadian cultural communities represented by Tribute to Liberty to bring this project to completion. This new capital landmark will recognize the role Canada has played in offering refuge to the millions that left behind torment and oppression under communist regimes for new beginnings in a free and democratic country."

- Ludwik Klimkowski, Chair of Tribute to Liberty

Quick Facts

Contacts:


Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Date: 09/27/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 497369
