JLL Announces 37 International Directors for 2016

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- (NYSE: JLL) announced today that 37 staff members have been promoted to International Director, the firm's most senior leadership level.
The promotions are evidence of these individuals' established record of excellent client work, contributions to JLL's growth, exceptional teamwork with colleagues, superior internal development of individuals and teams, and consistently high ethical values and behavior.
Colin Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of JLL, commended the new International Directors by saying, "We're very pleased to welcome these colleagues into their new roles and look forward to them connecting across the firm to deliver superior client service and continued success for our company."
Christian Ulbrich, President of JLL, added, "Congratulations to all our newly promoted International Directors. Each has consistently demonstrated JLL's hallmark values of teamwork, ethics and excellence, combined with leadership and vision. They will further strengthen our International Director group, ensuring JLL continues to enhance its industry-leading client services across our integrated global platform."
The 2016 International Directors include:
Jeremy Attfield, London
David M. Bale, Houston
Mary Bilbrey, Chicago
Fraser Bowen, London
Ute Braasch, Chicago
Stuart Colquhoun, Melbourne
Thierry Delvaux, Washington
Ben Dickinson, Hong Kong
Traci Doane, Dallas
Tony Doherty, Melbourne
Daniel Gorosch, Stockholm
Helen Gough, London
Nicasio Gutierrez Gil, Madrid
Karim Habra, Paris
Kristina Heuberger, Chicago
Shahid Javed, Houston
William A. Kilias, Chicago
Blake R. Layda, Chicago
Enrique Losantos, Madrid
Steve Mackintosh, Sydney
Rob Martin, New York
Anurag Mathur, Gurgaon
Anna Mlyniec, Warsaw
Christopher S. Molivadas, Washington
Tony Morales, Los Angeles
Paul Morgan, Chicago
Ryota Morioka, Tokyo
Carl Muhlstein, Los Angeles
Akira Nishimura, Tokyo
Tim O'Connor, Sydney
Richard G. Petty, London
Demetri J. Rackos, Chicago
Patrick Rainey, Charlotte
Tom Sawayanagi, Tokyo
Michel A. Seifer, San Francisco
Brett Anthony Stack, Brisbane
Michael Walsh, Singapore
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. A Fortune 500 company with annual fee revenue of $5.2 billion and gross revenue of $6.0 billion, JLL has more than 280 corporate offices, operates in more than 80 countries and has a global workforce of more than 60,000. On behalf of its clients, the firm provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. Its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .
