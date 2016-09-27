JLL Announces 37 International Directors for 2016

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- (NYSE: JLL) announced today that 37 staff members have been promoted to International Director, the firm's most senior leadership level.

The promotions are evidence of these individuals' established record of excellent client work, contributions to JLL's growth, exceptional teamwork with colleagues, superior internal development of individuals and teams, and consistently high ethical values and behavior.

Colin Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of JLL, commended the new International Directors by saying, "We're very pleased to welcome these colleagues into their new roles and look forward to them connecting across the firm to deliver superior client service and continued success for our company."

Christian Ulbrich, President of JLL, added, "Congratulations to all our newly promoted International Directors. Each has consistently demonstrated JLL's hallmark values of teamwork, ethics and excellence, combined with leadership and vision. They will further strengthen our International Director group, ensuring JLL continues to enhance its industry-leading client services across our integrated global platform."

The 2016 International Directors include:

Jeremy Attfield, London

David M. Bale, Houston

Mary Bilbrey, Chicago

Fraser Bowen, London

Ute Braasch, Chicago

Stuart Colquhoun, Melbourne

Thierry Delvaux, Washington

Ben Dickinson, Hong Kong

Traci Doane, Dallas

Tony Doherty, Melbourne

Daniel Gorosch, Stockholm

Helen Gough, London

Nicasio Gutierrez Gil, Madrid

Karim Habra, Paris

Kristina Heuberger, Chicago

Shahid Javed, Houston

William A. Kilias, Chicago

Blake R. Layda, Chicago



Enrique Losantos, Madrid

Steve Mackintosh, Sydney

Rob Martin, New York

Anurag Mathur, Gurgaon

Anna Mlyniec, Warsaw

Christopher S. Molivadas, Washington

Tony Morales, Los Angeles

Paul Morgan, Chicago

Ryota Morioka, Tokyo

Carl Muhlstein, Los Angeles

Akira Nishimura, Tokyo

Tim O'Connor, Sydney

Richard G. Petty, London

Demetri J. Rackos, Chicago

Patrick Rainey, Charlotte

Tom Sawayanagi, Tokyo

Michel A. Seifer, San Francisco

Brett Anthony Stack, Brisbane

Michael Walsh, Singapore

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a professional services and investment management firm offering specialized real estate services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying and investing in real estate. A Fortune 500 company with annual fee revenue of $5.2 billion and gross revenue of $6.0 billion, JLL has more than 280 corporate offices, operates in more than 80 countries and has a global workforce of more than 60,000. On behalf of its clients, the firm provides management and real estate outsourcing services for a property portfolio of 4.0 billion square feet, or 372 million square meters, and completed $138 billion in sales, acquisitions and finance transactions in 2015. Its investment management business, LaSalle Investment Management, has $59.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit .

