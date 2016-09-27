       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
At the Request of IIROC: Unaware of Any Material Change

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. ("Cordy" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CKK) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any undisclosed material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Information on Cordy is available on our website or on SEDAR at .

READER ADVISORY

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc.
Darrick Evong
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 266-2067
(403) 266-2087 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.cordy.ca/



